'Priyanka Chopra is omnipresent for me': Nick Jonas calls himself lucky to have actor as his muse

Nick Jonas had previously revealed that a few songs of his latest solo album, Spaceman, were like love letters to his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra. The singer has now opened up about Priyanka playing his muse.

It has been over two years since the world witness Nick and Priyanka's grand wedding. The couple tied the knot in India, in 2019. Last year, they spent the quarantine together, and now, the couple is in London where Priyanka is shooting for her upcoming projects and Nick is focusing on his work.

Talking about Priyanka with L'Officiel Italia, Nick said, "I'm not shy to admit that it's the source of much, if not all, of my inspiration when I write. I feel really lucky to have her as a muse and that support pushes me to keep writing; she is omnipresent for me. We stay together as much as possible to accumulate as much time as possible for those moments when we know we inevitably have to separate."

Nick accompanied Priyanka at the 74th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on Sunday where the actor was presenting an award. The two left fans gushing as they posed together on the red carpet and shared pictures from inside the venue. The couple had also presented the Oscars nominations 2021 a few weeks ago.

Priyanka and Nick have been stationed in London for a while now. Priyanka was last seen in The White Tiger, which has bagged a nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. Priyanka has been busy with her upcoming projects in the UK. She wrapped her upcoming movie Text For You, co-starring Sam Heughan, earlier this year. She has been filming her upcoming series Citadel currently. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, the series stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden in the lead.

