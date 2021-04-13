Mira Rajput introduces Shahid Kapoor's alter ego 'ACP Shadyuman', Ishaan Khatter has a hilarious reaction

Mira Rajput is poking fun at her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, Mira shared a picture with Shahid in the frame however, they were hidden behind helmets and masks.

Shahid, an avid biker, was seen helping Mira wear her helmet properly while she patiently waited for him to finish. She also wore a mask underneath the helmet. Sharing the picture, Mira said, "Wear a mask". She channelled the popular small screen show Crime Patrol when she used the hashtag 'corona patrol'. She then gave her own twist to C.I.D when she added, "ACP Shadyuman."

Shahid's half-brother Ishaan Khatter took to the comments section and asked, "Shady human?" Reacting to his comment, Mira wrote, "hahahaha BEST" before clarifying, "Crime Patrol bro.."

Fans, on the other hand, showered the couple with love. "Aww You sweeties," a fan said. "Cutest," added another fan. "I love this ACP Shadyuman," a third fan joked.

Last week, Mira and Shahid left fans in splits courtesy of one of their parenting moments. Mira had shared a video where she was hunting for her makeup blending sponge. As she tried searching for it in various corners of the house, she finally found it in an empty, inflatable swimming pool with one corner chewed up. "#Kidshappen Has this happened to any of you or am I the only one? #millenialmomfail #sh*thappens," she captioned the video. Shahid was among the first ones to respond. He said, "I am so happy he is filling in for me and keeping you entertained." Ishaan also commented, "Zuzah".

Mira's mother-in-law Neelima Azeem, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, called her a friend. "Maybe I understand her because she is young, she got kids at a very young age, she's extremely intelligent individual, yet she is kind and giving, understanding -- I was very understanding with my first husband with his talent and his expertise get that break and I actually said 'haan jao.' She is somebody who doesn't try to get her attention or seek that highlight, she's just not a brat. She's well-brought-up," Neelima said.

