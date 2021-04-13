Priyanka Chopra has an apt reply as Anushka Sharma asks an important question. See here

Actor Anushka Sharma raised an important question as she shared a glimpse of herself on Monday. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Is Monday an oxymoron?" Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacted to the post saying, "For sure! Haha" adding a skull emoticon.





Anushka's fans took to the comments section dropping fire and heart emojis. One person called her "queen" while another wrote "thalaivi" and a third person called her "cutie" in the comments section.

In the picture, Anushka is seen wearing a green top, blue trousers and yellow shoes with an ecstatic expression on her face.

The duo worked together in Dil Dhadakne Do (2015). Anushka Sharma has resumed her work. She and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamiki in January. Virat had said in a media statement, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Anushka has so far shared just one picture of their baby girl but hasn't revealed her face. The couple requested the media to not click pictures of their baby and so far only a few photos have been shared online.

She was last seen on screen since in the 2018 release Zero. On why she took a break, Anushka had said Grazia magazine: “I was on auto pilot, and it got exhausting. There was a period when I was shooting two films simultaneously. I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy. I needed to try other things, things that didn’t fit into the schedule that I had found myself getting accustomed to for such a long time.” She has been busy as a producer, with her Clean Slate Filmz banner. The hit Netflix film Bulbbul and Amazon series Paatal Lok were released by her production house.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline. She is currently shooting for the spy series Citadel that also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers. The White Tiger actor has completed shooting Text for You with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. She also has Matrix 4 and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.

