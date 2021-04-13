IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Chris Hemsworth drops new BTS Thor: Love and Thunder video with his son in a cape, watch
Chris Hemsworth and his son on the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder.
Chris Hemsworth and his son on the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder.
hollywood

Chris Hemsworth drops new BTS Thor: Love and Thunder video with his son in a cape, watch

  • Chris Hemsworth shared a video from the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder on Tuesday. In the clip, he was seen wearing the iconic Thor hair while his son was seen wearing a red cape.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 01:52 PM IST

Chris Hemsworth has been busy with the filming of his upcoming Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor reprises his role as the God of Thunder in the Taika Waititi directorial. While the team has kept the plot and other details under wraps, Chris shared a video from the sets of the movie wearing the Thor wig on Tuesday.

In the video, Chris was seen training one of his twin sons. The young boy was wearing a red cape while he trained with his father. "Introducing the next heavy weight champion of the universe," he captioned the video. His wife Elsa Pataky also shared a picture of the father-son duo from the sets and wrote, "My A Team!! // Mi Equipo A!!"


Fans couldn't hide their excitement upon noticing the Thor wig. "Anyone notice the hair...? Thor’s hair....? he’s on set," a fan pointed out. Another fan said, "that hair is fire." A third fan said, "Thor’s son in training." Hemsworth's Extraction co-star Rudhraksh Jaiswal commented, "The new avenger!"

Thor: Love and Thunder has been in the making, in Australia, over the past few months. The Marvel movie will not only have Hemsworth and Natalie Portman reprise their roles as Thor and Jane but also introducer her as the new and the first female Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Set photos also revealed that the movie will feature members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Also Read: Sharon Carter is The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's Power Broker? Emily VanCamp weighs in on fan theories

During an interview with BBC in July 2020, Taika deemed the new Thor movie 'insane' and 'romantic.' He said, "I think it’s going to be really good. We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year and I’m just, actually this week, doing another pass on it. It is so insane and also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

Thor: Love & Thunder is scheduled to release on February 11, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
thor love and thunder chris hemsworth thor chris hemsworth marvel studios + 2 more

Related Stories

John Walker in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 4
John Walker in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 4
web series

Falcon and The Winter Soldier Ep 4's ending leaves fans in shock

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 02:02 PM IST
  • The Falcon and The Winter Soldier dropped a shocking fourth episode. Fans took to Twitter and shared their reactions.
READ FULL STORY
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky with Russell Crowe.
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky with Russell Crowe.
hollywood

Russell Crowe joins Thor: Love and Thunder cast, shares pic with Chris Hemsworth

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Russell Crowe has joined the cast of Thor Love and Thunder after Natalie Portman and Christian Bale. The actor's role in the movie is not yet known.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP