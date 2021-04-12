IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Sharon Carter is The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's Power Broker? Emily VanCamp weighs in on fan theories
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 3.(Marvel.com)
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 3.(Marvel.com)
web series

Sharon Carter is The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's Power Broker? Emily VanCamp weighs in on fan theories

  • The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is yet to reveal the true identity of the Power Broker. However, fans believe the Broker is none other than Sharon Carter.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 05:24 PM IST

With just two episodes left, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's fans are trying to crack the identity behind the mysterious Power Broker. The Marvel character, who was first mentioned when Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) visit Madripoor, restarted the manufacturing of the super-serum which eventually landed in the hands of the Flag Smashers.

Marvel fans have been speculating on Twitter that Sharon Carter, played by Emily VanCamp, could be the Power Broker. Sharon moved to the fictional Marvel town after the events of Captain America: Civil War. A few scenes on the show have left fans convinced that she is the Power Broker.

"So, Sharon Carter’s the Power Broker, right? She’s doing quite well in Madripoor and her outlook has changed," a fan noted. "sharon being the power broker makes complete sense and is so valid bc i too would want to get back at the government for making me an enemy of the state for simply being a hero and doing the right thing," added another. "Guys...what if Sharon Carter is the Power Broker? She’s already making deals with powerful people. She is living pretty classy for a fugitive. And she was oddly absent from that meeting with Nagel," a third fan said.

Speaking about the popular theory with The Hollywood Reporter, Emily VanCamp said, "I think that’s a great theory. (Laughs.) I obviously can’t say anything. I’ve also been saying, “Yes, there are three episodes left, but there are characters yet to be seen, which is also exciting.” But I think it’s great that there are things swirling out there. Can I confirm that? No, 100 percent not. But you never know. (Laughs.)"

Also Read: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has a secret connection to Spider-Man: No Way Home?

The fourth episode concluded with John Walker's Captain America, played by Wyatt Russell leaving fans in shock. Walker injected a super serum and killed a Flag-Smasher with the shield after his best friend and partner was killed by the group's head Karli Morgenthau.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
ott the falcon and the winter soldier sebastian stan anthony mackie + 2 more

Related Stories

John Walker in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 4
John Walker in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 4
web series

Falcon and The Winter Soldier Ep 4's ending leaves fans in shock

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 02:02 PM IST
  • The Falcon and The Winter Soldier dropped a shocking fourth episode. Fans took to Twitter and shared their reactions.
READ FULL STORY
Wyatt Russell fills Chris Evans' shoes as the Captain America in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.
Wyatt Russell fills Chris Evans' shoes as the Captain America in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.
web series

Wyatt Russell had auditioned for Captain America but lost it to Chris Evans

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 30, 2021 07:33 PM IST
  • Wyatt Russell recalled the audition he gave for Captain America years ago. The actor, who now plays the new Captain America in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, lost the role to Chris Evans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP