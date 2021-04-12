Sharon Carter is The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's Power Broker? Emily VanCamp weighs in on fan theories

With just two episodes left, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's fans are trying to crack the identity behind the mysterious Power Broker. The Marvel character, who was first mentioned when Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) visit Madripoor, restarted the manufacturing of the super-serum which eventually landed in the hands of the Flag Smashers.

Marvel fans have been speculating on Twitter that Sharon Carter, played by Emily VanCamp, could be the Power Broker. Sharon moved to the fictional Marvel town after the events of Captain America: Civil War. A few scenes on the show have left fans convinced that she is the Power Broker.

"So, Sharon Carter’s the Power Broker, right? She’s doing quite well in Madripoor and her outlook has changed," a fan noted. "sharon being the power broker makes complete sense and is so valid bc i too would want to get back at the government for making me an enemy of the state for simply being a hero and doing the right thing," added another. "Guys...what if Sharon Carter is the Power Broker? She’s already making deals with powerful people. She is living pretty classy for a fugitive. And she was oddly absent from that meeting with Nagel," a third fan said.

Speaking about the popular theory with The Hollywood Reporter, Emily VanCamp said, "I think that’s a great theory. (Laughs.) I obviously can’t say anything. I’ve also been saying, “Yes, there are three episodes left, but there are characters yet to be seen, which is also exciting.” But I think it’s great that there are things swirling out there. Can I confirm that? No, 100 percent not. But you never know. (Laughs.)"

The fourth episode concluded with John Walker's Captain America, played by Wyatt Russell leaving fans in shock. Walker injected a super serum and killed a Flag-Smasher with the shield after his best friend and partner was killed by the group's head Karli Morgenthau.

