The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has a secret connection to Spider-Man: No Way Home?

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is nearing its end. The Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in titular roles. With just two episodes left, Marvel hasn't shed light on the superheroes' fates in the franchise's future. However, a new set photo from Spider-Man: No Way Home might have provided a clue.

The third installment of the current Spider-Man series, which stars Tom Holland, is currently in production. A new set photo has surfaced on the internet, which teases the involvement of Bucky and Sam, in some way. In the picture, a poster is mounted against a bus stop with the Statue of Liberty holding up Captain America's shield.. "Meet NYC’s Newest Avenger," is written on the poster.

A new picture from the set of #SpiderManNoWayHome features a prop combining the Statue of Liberty with Captain America's shield! (via: @blockbustedpod)



Murphy's Multiverse is also reporting the prop will be featured in the backdrop of "a key scene." pic.twitter.com/kQpeCCg4sg — Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) April 5, 2021

The photo has led to a few fan theories. "I think he could be cap's son. maybe in his life with Peggy he has a son and him will bring cap's shield," a fan theorised. "It's the statue of liberty lol, they just added cap's shield to do a homage to him," another fan said.

Unlike WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Spider-Man has already dealt with the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The movie also disclosed Spider-Man's identity, leaving Peter Parker in the soup at the end.

Jamie Foxx will be reprising his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Alfred Molina is also set to return as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2. There are speculations that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could appear in the movie, but no confirmation has been given on it. Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to release on December 17, 2021.

