John Walker in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 4
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Ep 4: Marvel fans furious after John Walker taints Captain America's legacy

  • The Falcon and The Winter Soldier dropped a shocking fourth episode. Fans took to Twitter and shared their reactions.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 02:02 PM IST

Spoilers ahead:

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 4 was slow but ended on a high note. The Marvel series, featuring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the titular roles, began with a quick flashback to Bucky's time at Wakanda but soon left fans speechless as John Walker (Wyatt Russell) painted blood on Captain America's shield.

The new Captain America killed a Flag-Smasher member after the group's leader Karli killed John's best friend and partner, Battlestar. Several Marvel fans took to Twitter and expressed their shock over the turn of events.


While John proved that there cannot be another Steve Rogers, fans were thrilled to watch him get beaten up by Wakanda's Dora Milaje. Since the beginning of the series, fans have not hidden their dislike towards the new Captain America. In the fourth episode, the women of Dora Milaje cross paths with Walker's Cap and end up beating him up while Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Sam and Bucky watch. The scene has drawn fans' attention. They took to Twitter and bowed down to the women of Wakanda.

Also Read: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Wyatt Russell auditioned for Captain America but lost it to Chris Evans years ago

Russell, who dons the Cap suit for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, is aware of the hate his version of Captain America has been receiving. Speaking to Forbes, he said he doesn't mind the reactions. "I hope people can watch it, enjoy it, and make them think. You can think whatever you want about my character. I hope it reminds you that, you know, you're human and watching things make you feel something and it doesn't matter what you feel," he said.

In a conversation with USA Today, Russell had confessed his hope that he doesn't receive too much hate for his actions on the show. "(Movies and TV shows) are there to make people feel emotions, and I'm hoping that that's what this show can do for people. Hopefully they don't hate me too much," he hoped. He added that “it would be an honour, I guess, to be disliked in the Marvel universe.”

