The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Ep 4: Marvel fans furious after John Walker taints Captain America's legacy

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 4 was slow but ended on a high note. The Marvel series, featuring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the titular roles, began with a quick flashback to Bucky's time at Wakanda but soon left fans speechless as John Walker (Wyatt Russell) painted blood on Captain America's shield.

The new Captain America killed a Flag-Smasher member after the group's leader Karli killed John's best friend and partner, Battlestar. Several Marvel fans took to Twitter and expressed their shock over the turn of events.

When you spend over 70 years building up the Captain America legacy and John Walker ruins it in 70 seconds. pic.twitter.com/pfVAXL92o6 — NONE OF THIS JOHN WALKER NONSENSE. (@amoralpatriot) April 9, 2021

In more than 7 movies this was the first time the shield was bloody. And this says a lot about John Walker pic.twitter.com/LPv1bZAfPa — LeilaStark of House Lannister misses Dean SPN (@starkleila) April 9, 2021

#TheFalconAndWinterSoldier #JohnWalker



The fact that the man John Walker murdered used to be a Captain America fan makes me so much more furious pic.twitter.com/t2MHp3KIc3 — Fern || Marvel Studios (@fernmeowww) April 10, 2021





While John proved that there cannot be another Steve Rogers, fans were thrilled to watch him get beaten up by Wakanda's Dora Milaje. Since the beginning of the series, fans have not hidden their dislike towards the new Captain America. In the fourth episode, the women of Dora Milaje cross paths with Walker's Cap and end up beating him up while Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Sam and Bucky watch. The scene has drawn fans' attention. They took to Twitter and bowed down to the women of Wakanda.

Whenever you feel stupid, just remember that John Walker thought he had a chance against the Dora Milaje. #Ayo #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/rti5MRwd7N — alias (@itsjustanotherx) April 9, 2021

The Dora Milaje giving everything TFATWS fans want, finally kicking John Walker's ass. I KNOW THAT'S RIGHT 💅

https://t.co/Khe9nmuO6Q — Justice For @/TargaryenNation (@Targ_Nation) April 9, 2021

TFATWS SPOILERS //



zemo organized a second civil war between the dora milaje, john walker, and sambucky to escape captivity. classic zemo. pic.twitter.com/5vZF6uqRSk — tfatws brain rot ⭐🌙 (@winterfalcon13) April 9, 2021

the dora milaje owned this episode. they put john in his place after he had the audacity to touch ayo and tell her to back off, and they made him feel insecure after he lost, that’s queen shit right there 👑💅 pic.twitter.com/uQTDhjWwW7 — miris🦋✨ (@jedibeifong) April 9, 2021

Bucky was at peace in this moment, watching John Walker get his ass handed to him by the Dora Milaje and honestly, same pic.twitter.com/j9cgDCH1Sa — Sierra 🦇 (@sierra_nicoole) April 9, 2021

Russell, who dons the Cap suit for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, is aware of the hate his version of Captain America has been receiving. Speaking to Forbes, he said he doesn't mind the reactions. "I hope people can watch it, enjoy it, and make them think. You can think whatever you want about my character. I hope it reminds you that, you know, you're human and watching things make you feel something and it doesn't matter what you feel," he said.

In a conversation with USA Today, Russell had confessed his hope that he doesn't receive too much hate for his actions on the show. "(Movies and TV shows) are there to make people feel emotions, and I'm hoping that that's what this show can do for people. Hopefully they don't hate me too much," he hoped. He added that “it would be an honour, I guess, to be disliked in the Marvel universe.”

