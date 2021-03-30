The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Wyatt Russell auditioned for Captain America but lost it to Chris Evans years ago

Wyatt Russell might be the new Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier but this wasn't the first time that the actor tried to don the superhero suit for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor revealed that he had auditioned for the role around the same time as Chris Evans did.

The actor appeared on an American morning show and recalled the audition he had with Marvel Studios years ago. He added that it was the first-ever audition he had given for a role. He had appeared in uncredited roles before that.

"It's a fun story," he said, appearing on Good Morning America. "I think honestly that the first audition was really more just something to read to see if I was any good at acting or not," he said, before adding, "I don't think I was ever actually in competition for the role."

Evans was chosen at the time but the actor in 2019 had mentioned he initially did not want to take on the role. He eventually signed on and debuted as Captain America in Captain America: The First Avenger after speaking to a few people, including Robert Downey Jr.

Wyatt also revealed during the show that the second time around, he wasn't even aware of which Marvel character he was auditioning for. "This time I had no idea even what it was. It was just, 'Marvel wants you to read for something, go for it,' and I found out after I got the part what it was," he shared.

The new Captain America was introduced in the first episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Fans were disappointed when the Captain America shield and suit handed to Wyatt's John Walker instead of giving it to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). Wyatt had previously mentioned that he was aware of the possible backlash but hoped that Marvel fans do not give him too much hate.

