Captain America star Chris Evans on replacing Robert Downey Jr in MCU: 'He's Iron Man, the end.'

Chris Evans might have been replaced by Wyatt Russell as the new Captain America in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. However, the actor cannot picture anyone replacing Robert Downey Jr as the new Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor confessed his thoughts during a YouTube chat show. Chris, who has worked with Robert in all the Avengers movies, was asked if he had the opportunity to switch roles with anyone else in the MCU, who would it be.

At first, he confessed that it would be with Robert. But he then followed it up by saying that no one could have played Iron Man better than him. "I don't think there's anything anyone on this planet could do that would somehow improve upon what Downey's done, you know what I mean?" he said during his appearance on ACE Universe Presents.

He added, "I don't consider that a role that's gonna be like a James Bond or a Superman or Batman, that somehow other people get a bite at the apple. He's Iron Man, the end."

Although he cannot imagine any other actor as Iron Man, Marvel fans have confessed they cannot see any other actor, or rather cannot see Wyatt, as the new Captain America. The actor plays John Walker on the show and has been tasked with the duties of the new Captain America on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. With just two episodes down, fans already dislike him as the new Cap. Fans chanted "Not My Cap" after watching the first episode, following his unveiling.

Speaking with USA Today, Wyatt hinted at probable hate the character would receive. "People are probably going to hate it, and some people are going to love it," he said, adding, "(Movies and TV shows) are there to make people feel emotions, and I'm hoping that that's what this show can do for people. Hopefully they don't hate me too much." He also said, "It would be an honour, I guess, to be disliked in the Marvel universe.”

