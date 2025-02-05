Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Priyanka Chopra is a protective mom, covers daughter Malti's eyes to shield her from paparazzi camera flashes. Watch

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Feb 05, 2025 07:57 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai with daughter Malti Marie ahead of her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya.

Actor Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding. On Tuesday, Priyanka and her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, were spotted leaving for pre-wedding celebrations. As the paparazzi attempted to click the actor in her car, Priyanka had to shield young Malti from the camera flashes. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra waves at paparazzi as she arrives in Mumbai for brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding celebrations. Watch)

Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai with daughter Malti Marie for her brother's wedding.
Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai with daughter Malti Marie for her brother's wedding.

Priyanka shields Malti from camera flashes

The video, shared by the paparazzi and fan clubs on social media, showed Priyanka in the car with Malti beside her. As the photographers began clicking and the cameras flashed, Priyanka moved her arm to shield Malti's eyes from the cameras. Her gesture was praised by fans, who also criticised the paparazzi for being overzealous and not realising their camera flashes could hurt Malti's eyes. Malti, the daughter of Priyanka and American singer Nick Jonas, is three years old.

All about Priyanka Chopra's India visit

Priyanka landed in India last month and went straight to Hyderabad, fuelling rumours that she has signed SS Rajamouli's next with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The film is written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Rajamouli. Further details about the cast are still under wraps. After spending almost a week in Hyderabad, Priyanka arrived in Mumbai over the weekend, ahead of her brother's big day.

On Monday, Priyanka gave fans a sneak peek into her 'shaadi ka ghar' as the wedding celebration of her brother, Siddharth Chopra, is set to begin. Taking to her Instagram, the actor shared a series of pictures, in which she can be seen enjoying dance rehearsals for her brother's sangeet ceremony. In one picture, PeeCee is seen sitting at the dining table with her mother-in-law, Denise Miller-Jonas, and father-in-law, Kevin Jonas Sr. Her daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, is also soaking in the celebrations.

Siddharth Chopra got engaged to actor Neelam Upadhyaya in August 2024, after their roka ceremony in April 2024.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On