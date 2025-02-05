Priyanka Chopra is a protective mom, covers daughter Malti's eyes to shield her from paparazzi camera flashes. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding. On Tuesday, Priyanka and her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, were spotted leaving for pre-wedding celebrations. As the paparazzi attempted to click the actor in her car, Priyanka had to shield young Malti from the camera flashes. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra waves at paparazzi as she arrives in Mumbai for brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding celebrations. Watch) Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai with daughter Malti Marie for her brother's wedding.

Priyanka shields Malti from camera flashes

The video, shared by the paparazzi and fan clubs on social media, showed Priyanka in the car with Malti beside her. As the photographers began clicking and the cameras flashed, Priyanka moved her arm to shield Malti's eyes from the cameras. Her gesture was praised by fans, who also criticised the paparazzi for being overzealous and not realising their camera flashes could hurt Malti's eyes. Malti, the daughter of Priyanka and American singer Nick Jonas, is three years old.

All about Priyanka Chopra's India visit

Priyanka landed in India last month and went straight to Hyderabad, fuelling rumours that she has signed SS Rajamouli's next with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The film is written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Rajamouli. Further details about the cast are still under wraps. After spending almost a week in Hyderabad, Priyanka arrived in Mumbai over the weekend, ahead of her brother's big day.

On Monday, Priyanka gave fans a sneak peek into her 'shaadi ka ghar' as the wedding celebration of her brother, Siddharth Chopra, is set to begin. Taking to her Instagram, the actor shared a series of pictures, in which she can be seen enjoying dance rehearsals for her brother's sangeet ceremony. In one picture, PeeCee is seen sitting at the dining table with her mother-in-law, Denise Miller-Jonas, and father-in-law, Kevin Jonas Sr. Her daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, is also soaking in the celebrations.

Siddharth Chopra got engaged to actor Neelam Upadhyaya in August 2024, after their roka ceremony in April 2024.