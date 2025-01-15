Malti Marie turns 3! Nani Madhu Chopra wishes ‘light of our lives’. Watch

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie celebrates her third birthday today on January 15. On the occasion, her grandmother Madhu Chopra shared a video with some unseen pictures to wish the “light of our lives.” (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Jonas Brothers in holiday movie; filming underway) Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra wishes Malti Marie on 3rd birthday.

Madhu's wish for Malti

Madhu Chopra took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and shared a Reel to wish Malti on her birthday. The Reel had a montage of Malti's photos, including one in which she's wearing a garland, a couple in which Nick is feeding her milk and reading to her from a book, an adorable still in which Malti is covering her eyes while in Priyanka's lap as her parents share a kiss. There was also a video clip of Malti steering a boat while sitting in Priyanka's lap.

Madhu wrote in her caption, “Happy birthday to the light of our lives, Malti Marie (red heart emoji) May your birthday be as magical as you are!” Fans also took to the comment section to wish Malti. One of them commented, “Nazar na lage (protect her from the evil eye) (evil eyes emojis).” “Have a nice birthday cute princess,” wrote another.

About Malti Marie

Malti Marie was born on January 15, 2022 via surrogacy. Her parents – Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Priyanka's mother Madhu is a doctor and a film producer, who runs Purple Pebble Pictures with Priyanka.

Priyanka often gives a sneak peek into her family life with Nick and Malti. The trio recently celebrated the New Year's Eve at an isolated weekend getaway, filled with water sports, Jaccuzi, and re-runs of Disney's animated adventure film Moana.

On the work front, Priyanka is set to join Nick and his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, for a holiday film. The project, which is expected to premiere on Disney, brings the Jonas family together for a memorable 2025 holiday season. Filming for the untitled movie began on January 13 in Toronto. In addition to Priyanka and the Jonas brothers, the movie will feature Frankie Jonas, the youngest sibling of the Jonas family, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet.