Priyanka Chopra waves at paparazzi as she arrives in Mumbai for brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding celebrations. Watch

Priyanka Chopra landed in India in January amid speculations about her leading SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie with Mahesh Babu, SSMB 29. Now, the actor has been spotted arriving in Mumbai to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding celebrations. Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai for brother's wedding celebrations.

Priyanka in Mumbai

The actor smiled for the cameras and even waved at the paparazzi before making her way to her car. She flew to Mumbai from Hyderabad, where she's rumoured to have been prepping for SSMB 29.

The actor looked chic in an all-white ensemble featuring a sheer white shirt and matching shorts. She completed her look with white shoes, a matching cap, black sunglasses, and a brown bag. The actor is all set to welcome her sister-in-law, Neelam Upadhyay.

Earlier, sharing pictures from her brother's Hastakshar and ring ceremony in August 2024 in Mumbai, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends, and families, on our dad’s birthday. Their हस्ताक्षर (Hastakshar) and ceremony (sic)."

Priyanka Chopra's Hyderabad visit

Priyanka was seen visiting temples in Hyderabad after she landed in India last month. On January 21, she took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures and videos from her visit to Chilkur Balaji Temple in Telangana. The actor looked graceful in a light blue salwar suit and wrapped the dupatta over her head for a picture. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "With the blessings of Shri Balaji, a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. God's grace is infinite. || ॐ नमो नारायणाय || Thank you @upasanakaminenikonidela ❤️❤️"

The actor has not yet confirmed her involvement in the Rajamouli film; however, her Instagram story, where she documented her journey from Toronto to Hyderabad with the song "Roar of RRR," had fans convinced about her participation in the movie. The film is said to be an action-adventure, akin to Indiana Jones. It was officially launched in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony. However, the makers did not share any pictures from the event to keep Mahesh’s look under wraps.