Dostana reunion? John Abraham reportedly joins Priyanka Chopra on SS Rajamouli's SSMB29, replaces this actor

After months of speculation, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently seemingly confirmed his upcoming project with Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29. Reportedly, it will also star actor Priyanka Chopra. Now as per News24, actor John Abraham has joined the team. (Also Read | SS Rajamouli starts SSMB29 shoot? Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra react) John Abraham worked with Priyanka Chopra in the 2008 film Dostana.(PTI)

John Abraham now part of Rajamouli's film

“Earlier, Prithviraj Sukumaran was considered for the role, but things could not materialise. Now, John will be seen sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra. He has quite a few scenes with her and the shoot will happen in Hyderabad itself,” according to the News24 source.

About SSMB29

Recently, Rajamouli took to his Instagram to post a video. He humorously shared that he had "caged the lion" (referring to Mahesh Babu) and even taken the actor's passport, implying that the actor would be tied up with the film's shoot.

Mahesh took to the comments section to react to the post as he responded with a famous line from the 2006 blockbuster Pokiri. His comment read, "Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu," which translates to, "Once I commit, I won't even listen to myself."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, who recently hinted at a "new chapter" in her life while in Hyderabad, also seems to have confirmed her involvement in the project as she commented "finally" under the post. The film is written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Rajamouli. Further details about the cast are still under wraps.

John and Priyanka have worked together before in the 2008 film Dostana, a romantic comedy directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Dharma Productions. The film also starred Abhishek Bachchan.

About John and Priyanka's projects

Fans will see John Abraham in The Diplomat, which will release in theatres on March 7. Directed by Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah, the film is inspired by a true story that shook the nation, promising a "gripping tale of power, patriotism".

Mahesh Babu recently voiced Mufasa in the Telugu version of the Disney film Mufasa: The Lion King. Priyanka has joined her husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, for an upcoming holiday film.