SS Rajamouli starts SSMB29 shoot? Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra react

Has SS Rajamouli finally started his upcoming project with superstar Mahesh Babu? His latest Instagram post seems to indicate the same, with even Priyanka Chopra commenting. The project is tentatively titled 'SSMB29'. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra confirms she's working with Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli in SSMB 29? Internet thinks so) Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra are set to star in SS Rajamouli's next.

Rajamouli's post

On Friday, SS Rajamouli took to his Instagram account to share a video, which hinted at his next project. He shared that he had captured the lion (a reference to Mahesh Babu), showing the actor's passport. It implied that the actor would be bound with the film's shoot going forward.

Soon, Mahesh Babu took to the comment section of the post with a famous dialogue from his 2006 blockbuster, Pokiri. His comment read, "Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu (Once I commit, I won't even listen to myself)."

Priyanka's comment

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra commented, “😂🙌 Finally.” Priyanka landed in India a few days ago amid widespread speculations that she is going to announce her next with Rajamouli. The actor teased a ‘new chapter’ as she shared new pictures from her recent visit to Chilkur Balaji Temple in Telangana.

In the caption, Priyanka wrote: "With the blessings of Shri Balaji a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. Gods grace is infinite. || ॐ नमो नारायणाय || Thank you @upasanakaminenikonidela ❤️❤️"

Details about the film and the rest of the cast are still under wraps. It is written by Vijayendra Prasad. The film is touted to be an action-adventure like Indiana Jones. The film was officially launched in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony.

Mahesh Babu recently voiced Mufasa in the Telugu version of the Disney film Mufasa: The Lion King. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated the Oscar nomination for Anuja, the Indian film she is attached as an executive producer, in the Best Live Action Short Film category.

(ANI)