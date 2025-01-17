Priyanka Chopra confirms she's working with Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli in SSMB 29? Internet thinks so

Priyanka Chopra might have just confirmed that she’s on board SS Rajamouli’s Mahesh Babu-starrer SSMB 29. The actor flew to Hyderabad from Toronto and documented her journey on Instagram. But the hints she dropped along the way caught everyone’s attention. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra lands in Hyderabad, fuels speculations about SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu announcing film with her. Watch) After a long pre-production, it seems like casting for SSMB 29 has been finalised.

Priyanka Chopra drops hints about SSMB 29?

Priyanka posted a reel on her Instagram about flying from Toronto to Dubai and from Dubai to Hyderabad. While she captioned the video with just an Om emoji, her use of the song Roar of RRR caught everyone’s attention. The video also shows Priyanka briefly with a folder in her lap and ends with a clip of her in Hyderabad. Given the weeks of speculation that she has been roped in for SSMB 29, the internet took it as confirmation.

“Love how you have hinted #SSMB29 with the background music,” commented one fan under the video. “Queen for a telugu movie,” wrote another excited fan. “SSR calling,” commented one while few others left Mahesh GIFs in the comments and used the hashtag #SSMB29. “Can't wait to see you alongside Mahesh Babu,” commented one excited fan.

About SSMB 29

Nothing much is known about Rajamouli’s next after RRR and Mahesh’s next after Guntur Kaaram. Rajamouli’s father, writer Vijayendra Prasad, has penned the story. The film is touted to be an action-adventure like Indiana Jones. It was officially launched in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony earlier this month. The makers did not release any pictures from the event to keep Mahesh’s look under wraps.

Filming was supposed to kickstart in mid-2024, but the film's pre-production took time. Talking about the film during a special screening of RRR in Japan, Rajamouli said, “His name is Mahesh Babu, he is a Telugu actor (people hoot). Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome. Hopefully, we finish the film a little bit fast and during the release, I will bring him here, and I'll introduce him to you. I'm sure you will love him as well.”