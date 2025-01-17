Priyanka Chopra lands in Hyderabad, fuels speculations about SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu announcing film with her. Watch

Priyanka Chopra has a bunch of international projects in the pipeline, but fans have been eagerly waiting for her comeback to Indian cinema. They were then bound to get excited to catch a glimpse of the actor landing in Hyderabad on Thursday evening, sparking rumours of a possible film announcement. (Also Read – Priyanka Chopra expresses sorrow over devastation caused by LA wildfires: ‘My heart is heavy’) Priyanka Chopra arrives in Hyderabad.

Priyanka back in India

A video of Priyanka getting spotted at the Hyderabad airport surfaced on social media on Thursday evening. In the video, she's seen wearing a brown cord-set and hiding her face with a beige cap. A tight security cover and her entourage accompany Priyanka as she walks across the airport.

Rumours are ripe that Priyanka has landed in the city for a potential announcement of her next Indian film. Baahubali and RRR director SS Rajamouli is planning to cast her in his next opposite Telugu superstar, Mahesh Babu. While details of the project and Priyanka's role are kept under wraps, this could mark Priyanka's return to not only Indian cinema, but also Telugu cinema, 23 years after P Ravi Shankar's 2002 romantic drama Apuroopam.

Priyanka's last Indian film

Priyanka's last Indian film was Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger, which released on Netflix in 2021. Her last Indian theatrical release was eight years ago – Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink in 2016. Priyanka was supposed to star in Farhan Akhtar's buddy road movie Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, but the film is yet to go on the floors.

However, Priyanka has been vocally backing Indian projects overseas. She recently boarded Oscar-shortlisted film Anuja as an executive producer. The New Delhi-set short film, which has two-time Academy Award winner Guneet Monga and Mindy Kaling attached as producers, is one of the 15 films to be selected in the Live Action Short category by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Priyanka will be next seen in Heads of State, The Bluff, Citadel season 2, and a holiday movie alongside the Jonas Brothers, for which she began filming in Toronto this month.