SS Rajamouli unveils Dolby facility at Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios: 'For RRR, we had to go to Germany for this'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has launched a Dolby-certified post-production facility for cinema at veteran actor Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. SS Rajamouli at Annapurna Studios.

Launched in collaboration with Dolby, the state-of-the-art facility aims to "redefine the audio-visual standards of Indian filmmaking, ensuring cinematic experiences that meet global benchmarks."

Rajamouli launches Dolby post-production facility in Annapurna Studios

Happy to unveil the facility, Rajamouli said, "During the time of RRR, when we wanted to grade the film in Dolby Vision, we had to travel all the way to Germany. It was a bit disheartening that I couldn't experience my film in Dolby Vision within my own country. But today, I'm thrilled to see a Dolby Vision grading facility right here at Annapurna Studios. "

"Even more exciting is the fact that, by the time my next film releases, there will be multiple Dolby Cinema across India. Watching a film in Dolby Vision is an entirely different experience--the crystal-clear clarity and the way it enhances the nuances of every frame take storytelling to a whole new level. I can't wait for audiences to experience it," he added.

A special footage of SS Rajamouli's Academy-award-winning film, RRR was also played at the launch event.

Nagarjuna shares his vision for future

Nagarjuna Akkineni, Vice Chairman and the face of Annapurna Studios, noted how the studio continues to be at the forefront of innovation in Indian cinema.

"From being a pioneer in virtual production to now housing the country's first Dolby Certified Postproduction Facility for Cinema & Home, the attempt has always been to put Indian films on the map. As Annapurna Studios celebrates its 50th year, this collaboration with Dolby is a testament to that vision. At Annapurna, our legacy has been to embrace change and innovation, and this is another step forward in that journey," he shared.