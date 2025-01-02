SSMB 29 launch: SS Rajamouli's film with Mahesh Babu kicks off with pooja amid confusion over Priyanka Chopra's casting

The much-awaited project, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role was officially launched with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad on Thursday. Tentatively titled SSMB 29 - signifying Mahesh’s 29th film - the ceremony was attended by the director, actor, costume designer and Rajamouli’s wife Rama, among others. (Also Read: Will Priyanka Chopra return to Indian films after 8 years with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's next? Here's what we know) Expectations are high on SS Rajamouli's next film with Mahesh Babu.(X/Instagram)

SSMB 29 launched

The adventure drama starring Mahesh was officially launched with a pooja ceremony at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad. A paparazzo clicked Rama arriving at the venue on Thursday morning, and Mahesh also arrived a few minutes later. Key people from the film’s team attended the ceremony. Mahesh trained for the role and changed his look to suit the part.

The actor avoided the limelight as much as possible, protecting his look for the film. Once news of the pooja ceremony came out, excited fans on X (formerly Twitter) unearthed an old Tweet of Mahesh from 2010, which read, “4 all u people there's sum really good news:)looks like Rajamouli n Me r finally working together:) FINALLY :),” relieved that the day was finally here.

What we know about SSMB 29

Rajamouli held the cards close to his chest, though it is known the film will be an action-adventure drama like Indiana Jones. In various interviews, Rajamouli’s father, writer Vijayendra Prasad, also confirmed this. The director did a location recce in Kenya for the film in 2024, hinting that a portion of the film will be shot there.

Filming was supposed to kickstart in mid-2024, but the film's pre-production took time. While Pinkvilla reported that Priyanka Chopra has been roped in for the film, sources from the film's team have brushed it off as rumours to Times Now. An official confirmation is awaited.

Talking about the film during a special screening of RRR in Japan, Rajamouli said, “His name is Mahesh Babu, he is a Telugu actor (people hoot). Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome. Hopefully, we finish the film a little bit fast and during the release, I will bring him here, and I'll introduce him to you. I'm sure you will love him as well.”

Rajamouli’s last directed film was the 2022 Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer RRR, which won accolades globally. Mahesh was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram, which was released last Sankranthi and received mixed reviews.