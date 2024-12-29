Will Priyanka Chopra return to Indian films after 8 years with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's next? Here's what we know

Details about Priyanka Chopra-Mahesh Babu film

Quoting a source, Pinkvilla reported, “The film is in the final stages of writing, and is all set to go on floors in April 2025. SS Rajamouli was looking for a female lead with global presence, and who better than Priyanka to play the lead role. The filmmaker had multiple meetings with PC over the last 6 months, and the energies have aligned for both the stakeholders."

More about Priyanka's role in the film

“Priyanka Chopra is excited to collaborate with a maverick like SS Rajamouli and partner with Mahesh Babu to create an adventure like never before. It’s an unchartered territory for her as well, and the character has scope for a lot of action along with the leading man – Mahesh Babu. It’s a well crafted role, and Priyanka has already started her prep for the film,” added the source.

About Rajamouli's film

The film will reportedly be shot until the end of 2026 and will get a theatrical release in 2027. Rajamouli has spoken with Disney and Sony over the last year in a bid to collaborate with a global studio for the film. The Mahesh Babu film will be shot in India, the US, and Africa.

If the reports are true, Priyanka will be back in Indian cinema after eight years. She was last seen in The Sky Is Pink (2019). Directed by Shonali Bose, the film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

About Priyanka's projects

Priyanka has been filming the second season of Citadel, created by the Russo Brothers. In addition, she is set to star in the upcoming action-thriller Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also appear in the period drama The Bluff, which follows the story of a former pirate played by Priyanka.