Inside Priyanka Chopra's LA Christmas with dinner and fun activities; Nick Jonas and Malti Marie go for a walk

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a bunch of pictures from her Christmas celebrations this year. Taking it to Instagram on Friday evening, Priyanka posted photos that also featured her husband-singer Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and their family friends. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas sport fuzzy fur as they take daughter Malti Marie for a walk. See pics) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared posts on Instagram.

Priyanka celebrates Christmas with family and friends

The first photo showed Priyanka, Nick and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas sitting outdoors in matching red and white outfits. Priyanka added a white heart emoji to Malti's face. A picture showed Malti walking up the stairs with a girl. In another photo, she was seen looking at the gifts kept at home. Priyanka shared a selfie as she held a glass with "cool aunty club" written on it. A photo showed Priyanka, Nick and their guests standing around pianist Geoff Aymar as he played the instrument.

Priyanka enjoys intimate party with close ones

The living room was decorated with several paintings and mirrors. A huge red rug was seen in the middle of the room. A photo showed Priyanka and her guests posing for a selfie with face masks. The guests also played ludo. Nick and his friend sat and played on a couch with Malti in a photo. Another picture showed Nicked tucking and kissing Malti as she slept. They also watched Beyonce's performance at home. Priyanka and Nick also posed for a selfie.

Priyanka pens note

The actor gave a quick glimpse of her table decorated ahead of Christmas dinner. A picture showed Malti working on a painting. Malti and Nick also took a walk outdoors as they enjoyed the decorations. She captioned the post, "It was so wonderful being home this Christmas. May we all always be surrounded by love and loved ones. Merry Christmas to all who celebrated this beautiful holiday (red heart and Mx Claus emojis)." She also geo-tagged the location as Los Angeles, California.

Nick too shares post

Nick also shared a picture similar to what Priyanka posted on Instagram. She wrote, "It’s the most wonderful of the year. Happy holidays everyone." Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

About Priyanka's projects

Priyanka has several exciting projects lined up, including Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She will also be seen in a role as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Fans will also see Priyanka in the web series Citadel 2.