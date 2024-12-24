Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas sport fuzzy fur as they take daughter Malti Marie for a walk. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seem to be gearing up for Christmas as they spend some quality time with each other and their daughter, Malti Marie. New pictures of the couple and their munchkin surfaced online, which showed the trio taking a walk and shopping casually on a Los Angeles street. (Also Read: Do you know Diljit Dosanjh was supposed to play Priyanka Chopra's husband in a film? Here's why it didn’t take off) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas go shopping in Los Angeles.

Priyanka, Nick spotted

In pictures shared by a popular fan account on Instagram, Priyanka and Nick looked extremely stylish and steeped in holiday spirit. When they took to the streets, the two sported a grey, furry overcoat-skirt and sweater, respectively. Priyanka wore a white top underneath and completed her look with a black and white handbag and sunglasses. Nick also wore a blue baseball cap and black denims. The duo also sported similar white sneakers.

In the pictures, Priyanka was seen smiling at Nick. In another one, one could see Nick running to get something, and the internet guessed it could be Malti crossing the road. An Instagram user commented, “Would love to know what Malti did or was getting ready to do that made Nick react so quickly.. Absolutely no telling at her age.” “Yes Nick to the rescue there (laughing with tears emoji),” wrote another. “Love their looks, fuzzy sweaters, cuties!! (heart eyes and red heart emojis),” read a third comment.

More pictures reveal Malti

A few more stills resurfaced from the family's outing, which also showed Priyanka holding Malti's hand while walking. Her daughter was seen casually digging her nose as father Nick stood nearby. An Instagram user commented, “What a Lovely and Beautiful Family (red heart, Christmas tree, celebration, and balloon emojis).” Another wrote, “Aww, i miss this little munchkin so much (teary-eyed and heart eyes emojis).” “Love how she dresses Malti like a normal kid . You don’t see that often in Hollywood,” read a third comment, while a fourth one stated, “Malti so cute.”

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in The Bluff, Heads of State, and Citadel season 2. Meanwhile, Nick will star in Power Ballad.