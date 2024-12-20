Mufasa The Lion King Telugu: Mahesh Babu fan hilariously brings cat to theatre; holds it up like Simba. Watch

Mahesh Babu’s fans have to wait a little longer if they want to see their favourite star on-screen again with the SS Rajamouli film. In the meantime, they decided to end the year with a celebration, thanks to the actor dubbing for the Telugu version of Disney’s latest release, Mufasa: The Lion King. One fan was so thrilled that they even brought their cat to the revelry. (Also Read: Sitara Ghattamaneni on dad Mahesh Babu’s Mufasa role: ‘I keep making fun of him that I worked with Disney first’) The cat that stole all the attention at the screening of Mufasa in Vijayawada.

Mahesh Babu fan brings cat to Mufasa: The Lion King screening

Numerous pictures and videos of Mahesh’s fans celebrating with music and posters of Mahesh’s Mufasa: The Lion King poster outside theatres in the Telugu states do rounds on X (formerly Twitter). There are also numerous videos of them throwing confetti inside theatres whenever Mahesh speaks for Mufasa.

But one Vijayawada fan took the cake, bringing their orange cat to the theatre and holding it up like Simba before the screening. Pictures and videos from Alankar Theatre show numerous fans holding up posters of Mahesh and screaming for him. One fan, however, holds up their cat in a pose resembling Rafiki holding up Simba in The Lion King.

“Bezawada mass,” wrote one fan, sharing the video on X, while another called them ‘mental mass’ in jest for bringing along a cat. Another joked, “Creativity lo Telugu Audience>>>>>>Ela vastai ra e idea lu (Telugu audience’s creativity > How do you get such ideas?)” Numerous other people sharing the video found it hilarious that the fan brought a cat along just to recreate the iconic scene.

Indian versions of Mufasa: The Lion King

While Aaron Pierre had dubbed for the original English version of Mufasa: The Lion King, Mahesh dubbed for the Telugu version. Shah Rukh Khan had dubbed for the Hindi version, and Arjun Das for the Tamil version. Nani had previously dubbed for Simba in the live-action version of The Lion King in 2019.