Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai groove to Deewangi Deewangi at AbRam, Aaradhya's school function

Dhirubhai Ambani School's annual day was a star-studded affair with Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai in attendance. A few videos and pictures of the celebrities enjoying the school's annual day emerged on social media. In one of the videos, SRK, Aishwarya, and Abhishek were seen adding Bollywood tadka to the school function. Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai all grooved to the music at their kids' school function.

Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai groove to Deewangi Deewangi

In the clip, Shah Rukh Khan is seen grooving to his Om Shanti Om song Deewangi Deewangi with all the school kids while AbRam and Aaradhya Bachchan groove on stage. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are also seen grooving together, which caught the fans' eye.

Internet reacted to Shah Rukh, Abhishek, and Aishwarya grooving to Deewangi Deewangi. One of the comments read, "Wholesome moment." Another commented, "Abhishek and Aish are there too. Even directors in movies can't get SRK-Aish this close but Ambani school did."

Aaradhya Bachchan and AbRam's performance

Aaradhya Bachchan and AbRam performed together at the school's annual day and stole the limelight with their Christmas-themed performance. Several photos and videos from their performance also surfaced on the internet. While Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen clapping and laughing as they cheered for their daughter, Shah Rukh Khan was seen recording AbRam's performance with a wide smile on his face.

Amid the rumours of their divorce, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai arrived to cheer for their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan together. In videos taken by the paparazzi, Abhishek Bachchan was seen holding Aishwarya's hand and protecting her from the crowd. The couple's video came as a sigh of relief for their fans.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to share the screen together soon in Sujoy Ghosh's action drama King. The film will also mark his daughter Suhana Khan's theatrical debut. Abhishek will play the main antagonist in the film.