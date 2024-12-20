Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai smile as they record their kids AbRam, Aaradhya Bachchan's performance at school event

Aishwarya, Shah Rukh record Aaradhya, AbRam's performances

In a clip, Aishwarya and Abhishek's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, was seen performing on stage. A smiling Aishwarya recorded Aaradhya Bachchan's performance on her phone. In another video, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's younger son AbRam Khan was also seen performing along with Aaradhya. Shah Rukh, too, recorded his son's act on his phone.

Aishwarya, Abhishek were seen at venue together

Aishwarya arrived at the venue and then joined Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan. In videos taken by the paparazzi, Abhishek Bachchan was seen holding Aishwarya's hand while entering inside. The videos also captured Aishwarya beside Amitabh, while Abhishek taking care of her dupatta so that she doesn't step on it. Their joint appearance comes amidst months of rumours about trouble in their marriage, putting such speculations to rest.

Shah Rukh was accompanied by Gauri, Suhana

In a clip, Shah Rukh was dancing with the school kids. Shah Rukh and Gauri were also accompanied by their daughter Suhana Khan to the school event. For the event, Suhana wore a black dress. Shah Rukh was seen in a blue shirt and black pants. Gauri was dressed in a white suit. The star-studded school event was also attended by Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D'souza.

About Aishwarya, Abhishek, Shah Rukh's films

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. She is yet to announce her next film. Abhishek was last seen in I Want to Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film released on November 22 in theatres.

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Reportedly, his daughter, Suhana Khan, will also be part of the film. He will also lend his voice to the Hindi version of Disney's highly anticipated release, Mufasa: The Lion King, slated for release in Indian theatres on December 20.

Shah Rukh and Aishwarya starred in several films together. They were part of Mohabbatein and Josh (2000), Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and Devdas (2002), and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).