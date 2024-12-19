Aishwarya Rai holds Amitabh Bachchan by the arm as they attend Aaradhya’s school event with Abhishek Bachchan. Watch

Aishwarya's outing with in-laws

The warm exchange between Aishwarya and Amitabh Bachchan was caught on camera on Thursday through several videos, which surfaced on social media. The video silences rumours of marital discord between Aishwarya and Abhishek.

In the video, posted by a Mumbai-based photographer, Aishwarya was spotted with the Bachchan family at Dhirubhai Ambani School's annual day in Mumbai on Thursday.

Aishwarya was seen arriving at the event with Amitabh and then escorting her father-in-law inside while holding his hand. She is seen wearing Indian ethnic wear. The video also shows Abhishek leaving the same vehicle, with the family greeting the event organisers with a warm hug.

Social media users were pleased to see the video, which refutes rumours about trouble in Aishwarya and Abhishek's relationship.

“Now this rests all the rumours once for all. Now the news people will have to look for other greener pastures,” one wrote, with another, “RESPECT BACCHAN FAMILY”.

What we know about the rumours

Rumours about trouble between Aishwarya and the Bachchan family started in July 2024 during Anant Ambani’s wedding. Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya arrived separately for the wedding. The rest of the Bachchan clan—Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter Shweta, grandson Agastya Nanda, and granddaughter Navya Naveli—made an appearance together.

The rumours gathered steam after Abhishek or the Bachchan family did not wish Aishwarya on her birthday earlier this month. They are yet to make a statement on the buzz. Abhishek and Aishwarya married in 2007. They share a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, born on November 16, 2011. While they have not publicly addressed the rumours, these public sightings of them together seem to dispel the speculations.