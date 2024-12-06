Aishwarya Rai dispels divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan; attends party with him, clicks selfies. See pics

Amid divorce rumours about actor-couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, new pictures of the duo have emerged on social media platforms. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, entrepreneur Anu Ranjan and actor Ayesha Jhulka posted photos featuring Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan shares angry tweet amid Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours) Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan attended a party and also clicked photos together.

Aishwarya and Abhishek attend party together

In a photo shared by Anu, Aishwarya was seen clicking a selfie as she stood in front of her mother, Brindya Rai. Anu held Brindya's hand while Abhishek stood behind them. All of them smiled and posed for the camera. For the event, Aishwarya and Abhishek twinned in black outfits. She wore a suit, while Abhishek was seen in a bandhgala and trousers.

Fans react to pics

Anu captioned the post, "So much love warmth (pink heart emojis)." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Love this, Anu...you really changed everyone's mindset." A comment read, "Shutting off all false rumours." A person wrote, "Strong women don't just divorce to avoid the problem. They look for solutions. Aishwarya Rai with her mother and husband Abhishek Bachchan last evening at a party."

More pics of Aishwarya, Abhishek

Ayesha Jhulka shared a bunch of pictures from the event on her Instagram Stories. In the photos, Aishwarya clicked selfies. Ayesha, Abhishek and Aishwarya also posed for the camera. For the event, Ayesha wore a red saree. The party was also attended by Tusshar Kapoor and Sachin Tendulkar among others. The venue and other details of the party aren't known yet.

In the photos, Aishwarya clicked selfies.

Ayesha Jhulka shared a bunch of pictures.

About Abhishek, Aishwarya divorce rumours

The rumours about discord between Aishwarya Rai and the Bachchan family began in July 2024 during Anant Ambani’s wedding. It started when Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan arrived separately at the venue. The rest of the Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta, grandson Agastya Nanda, and granddaughter Navya Naveli, made an appearance together.

The rumours gathered momentum after Abhishek or his family didn't wish Aishwarya on her birthday earlier this month. Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007. They share a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born on November 16, 2011.