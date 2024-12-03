Amitabh Bachchan shares angry tweet amid Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours; fans ask: ‘Ab ye kya hai?’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared an angry tweet amid divorce rumours about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday as well as Tuesday, Amitabh shared tweets which has left fans confused. (Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan talks about negativity, finding hope amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai) Amitabh Bachchan has shared a few tweets which confused fans.

Amitabh's tweets

On Monday, Amitabh wrote, "T 5210 - Chup (quiet)! (enraged face emoji)." As fans tried to figure out why he said so, Amitabh shared another tweet on Tuesday. He wrote, "T 5211 - Chup chaap, chidi ka baap (zipper-mouth face emojis)." A loose translation of this goes--"you're too insignificant to speak". This has further confused fans.

Internet is worried

A person wrote, "Your tweet reflects a deep sense of disappointment or frustration, suggesting that someone might have done something wrong. Sometimes, silence carries a stronger message than words. Hoping everything resolves positively. Warm regards." "Hope all is fine. Take care," said a fan.

"Sir ji kya ho gaya hai aap ko (What happened to you)?? Everything is well ???" read a tweet. "Ab ye kya hai sir ji (Now what is this)??" asked another fan. "Sir is saying stay calm, there is happiness in that," tweeted an X user.

About Abhishek, Aishwarya divorce rumours

The rumours about discord between Aishwarya Rai and the Bachchan family began in July 2024 during Anant Ambani’s wedding. It started when Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan arrived separately at the venue. The rest of the Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta, grandson Agastya Nanda, and granddaughter Navya Naveli, made an appearance together.

The rumours gathered momentum after Abhishek or his family didn't wish Aishwarya on her birthday earlier this month. Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007. They share a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born on November 16, 2011.

About Amitabh's films

Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati. It released in theatres recently. He currently hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16.