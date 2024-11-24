Abhishek Bachchan talks about negativity, finding hope amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai: 'No matter how tough…'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has spoken about the negatives in life, adding that concentrating on them will overwhelm a person. Speaking with ETimes, Abhishek also said that irrespective of a tough situation, a person should hold on to even a "ray of hope". He added that it's easy "to get swallowed by darkness and negativity". Abhishek's comments come amid his divorce rumours with wife-actor Aishwarya Rai. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai celebrates Aaradhya Bachchan's 13th birthday sans Abhishek Bachchan? See pics) Abhishek Bachchan spoke about the problems in a person's life.

Abhishek talks about 'negatives'

Abhishek shared, “Hindi mein ek shabd hai dhridhta (There is a word in Hindi perseverance). Somewhere, who you are as a person shouldn’t change. Your fundamentals shouldn’t change. You have to learn to adapt and evolve, or you will be left behind, but your fundamental values shouldn’t change. So, I still do believe that ‘jab bura apni buraai na chhode toh accha apni acchai kyun chhode (if the bad doesn't let go of itself why should the good change)?’ I cannot change the person I am. I am a very positive person, and you cannot concentrate on the negatives. When you concentrate on the negatives, it’s going to overwhelm you."

Abhishek on darkness, obstacles

“When you see a silver lining on the cloud, or a ray of sunshine, hold on to it. Because that will give you the impetus, inspiration, and reason to carry on in life. It’s very easy as people to get swallowed by darkness and negativity… no matter how tough the obstacle may be, find the ray of hope...Also, as a man, who are you? What are you standing for? If I’m going to be a leaf in the wind blowing, people will say he’s not a solid person," he added.

About Abhishek and Aishwarya

The rumours about discord between Aishwarya and the Bachchan family began in July 2024 during Anant Ambani’s wedding. It started when Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan arrived separately at the venue. The rest of the Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter Shweta, grandson Agastya Nanda, and granddaughter Navya Naveli, made an appearance together.

The rumours gathered momentum after Abhishek or his family didn't wish Aishwarya on her birthday earlier this month. Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007. They share a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born on November 16, 2011.