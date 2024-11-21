Aishwarya Rai celebrates Aaradhya Bachchan's 13th birthday sans Abhishek Bachchan? See pics

November is a special month for Aishwarya Rai and her family. The actor celebrates her birthday on the first day of the month. This year was extra special as her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, turned 13 on November 16, officially entering teenage. Aishwarya's late father Krishnaraj Rai's birth anniversary also falls on November 21. (Also Read – Abhishek Bachchan shares how daughter Aaradhya inspired him: 'You are not ready to give up') Aishwarya Rai celebrates Aaradhya Bachchan's 13th birthday

Aishwarya's post for father and daughter

Aishwarya took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday night and shared photos on her feed, from both the occasions – her father's birth anniversary and her daughter's 13th birthday. In the first few pics, Aishwarya and Aaradhya can be seen with closed eyes and folded hands before a garlanded and framed picture of the late Krishnaraj Rai. Aishwarya, wearing a white salwar suit, also posed with Aaradhya and her mother Vrinda Rai in front of her father's picture, with a bouquet in their hands.

Her pictures also included throwback ones of a little Aaradhya's tiny hand presumably playing with that of her late maternal grandfather. Another one was of a silhoutte of Aishwarya kissing a baby Aaradhya in her arms, and another one of the actor kissing a toddler Aaradhya. Then there was a picture of a balloon with the text “You're officially a teenager, Aaradhya” written on it. The final picture was that of the mother-daughter celebrating the special occasion at a party. Aishwarya held Aaradhya from behind and planted a kiss on her cheeks.

Aishwarya wrote in the caption, “(Loved and sparkle red heart emojis) HAPPY BIRTHDAY 2 THE ETERNAL LOVE OF MY LIFE dearest Daddy-Ajjaa and my darling Aaradhya (red heart emoji) MY HEART… MY SOUL… FOREVER AND BEYOND (star, red heart, and evil eye emojis).” “The way she love her daughter is incredible (heart eyes emoji),” commented a fan. “Aish is the carbon copy of her father seee the shape of eyes baki to bass age vale changes ha (otherwise there only changes courtesy age difference),” wrote another.

Abhishek Bachchan absent from pictures

Curiously, Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan wasn't present in the pictures from either of the occasions. As rumours of their divorce continue, a fan pointed out in the comment section of Aishwarya's latest post, “The WEDDING Ring still on her hand (applause emojis).”

While there was no post for Aishwarya on her birthday from the Bachchan family, she did wish her father-in-law and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on his 82nd birthday last month with a picture of him with Aaradhya. The last time she was seen with Abhishek was during the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, although they arrived at the venue separately.

While Abhishek will be next seen in I Want To Talk, Be Happy, Housefull 5, and King, Aishwarya last starred in Ponniyin Selvan II.