Abhishek Bachchan shares how daughter Aaradhya inspired him: 'You are not ready to give up'

Abhishek Bachchan will soon be seen in Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk. The film revolves around a man with a disability who remains resilient despite the hardships he faces. Recently, Abhishek opened up about an incident from his own life that connects with the nature of his character and how he drew inspiration for his role from that exchange. Abhishek Bachchan spoke about an incident with Aaradhya and how it connects with his new film

Abhishek's moment with Aaradhya

Abhishek recalled a moment when Aaradhya, then a young child, was reading a children's book with a line that struck a chord with him. The book’s character described the most courageous word in the world as “help,” because asking for help signifies the willingness to carry on and face challenges head-on. He said, “That means you are not ready to give up. I will do whatever it takes to carry on.”

About I Want To Talk

Abhishek connects this 'never-say-die' attitude with his character Arjun in I Want To Talk, who also refuses to give up. "He is not afraid to ask for help," the actor explained. "He is not afraid to go into the hospital. He is not giving up." The actor highlighted how Arjun embodies resilience, even when faced with a lifetime of hardships. "Somebody who has dealt with the things that he has dealt with and continues to deal with, it’s very easy to be fed up after 31 odd years and say 'bahut ho gaya hai, abhi aur nahi karna hai' (I’ve had enough, I don’t want to go on). But no, the fact that he is still at it, still trying... is what makes him truly courageous," says the actor.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, I Want to Talk is slated to release in theatres on November 22. The film also stars Johnny Lever and Ahilya Bamroo and is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Shoojit Sircar under Rising Sun Films.