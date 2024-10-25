I Want To Talk: Abhishek Bachchan has a pot belly in jaw-dropping first look, fans call him 'real actor without filter'

The first look of Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar's upcoming collaboration I Want To Talk was released on Friday morning. The makers and Abhishek took to social media to share the first-look poster and Abhishek's avatar in it certainly caught people's attention. (Also read: I Want To Talk teaser: Abhishek Bachchan announces his next film with Shoojit Sircar. Watch) Abhishek Bachchan in I Want To Talk

I Want To Talk first look

The poster features Abhishek standing in the middle of a room wearing just a robe and pyjamas. The robe is unfastened from the front, revealing the actor's bare torso, which has a hint of a pot belly. In the poster, Abhishek, wearing glasses, is looking away from the camera.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Abhishek wrote in the caption: Bolne ke liye toh bohot kuch hai but then, a picture ‘talks’ a thousand words.

Fans react

Fans and Abhishek's industry friends showered their love upon the raw, unfiltered first look. One commented, "Real actor without filter …love you sir." Another added, "Looking forward. You have my attention!" Among Bollywood celebs who praised the poster were Sonali Bendre, Zoya Akhtar, and Sikandar Kher. Many fans also stated that they were excited about the director-actor pairing. "A movie looking forward to watch. Great combo @shoojitsircar & @bachchan," read one comment.

I Want To Talk also stars Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bambroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goodard, and Johnny Lever. Not much has been revealed about the film's plot and theme. Earlier this week, the makers announced the title with a short glimpse at an Abhishek-shaped bobblehead.

A description of the film from Abhishek's Instagram post from Wednesday read: "We all know that one person who lives to talk. Here’s the story of a man who always looks at the brighter side of life, no matter what life throws at him!" I Want To Talk is releasing in theatres on December 22.