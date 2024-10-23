I Want To Talk teaser: Abhishek Bachchan announces his next film with Shoojit Sircar. Watch

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has announced his next film with director Shoojit Sircar. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Abhishek shared the teaser of their collaboration, I Want To Talk. The film will release in theatres on November 22. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan cute candid moment with Aaradhya captured in Anant Ambani's wedding film. Watch) A still from I Want To Talk teaser.

I Want To Talk teaser

In the teaser, a bobblehead with Abhishek's face was placed on a dashboard. He wore only khaki shorts and black shoes. The actor's voice was heard in the background, saying, "I don't just love to talk, I live to talk. I see only this basic difference between life and death. Those who are alive can speak; those who are dead can't."

Abhishek shares post

Sharing the over thirty-second long clip, Abhishek wrote, "We all know that one person who lives to talk. Here’s the story of a man who always looks at the brighter side of life, no matter what life throws at him! Tag that person you know who lives to talk!" Reacting to the post, a fan said, "ALL the very best to You n the Team Ab, so excited for this one, going to be special."

Fans react to Abhishek's post

A comment read, "Abhishek Ji, working on so many meaningful subjects. My respect for you continues to grow. Given Dada's impeccable storytelling track record, I'm sure this will resonate deeply with true cinema lovers." "This is going to be EPIC!! Can't wait to see," read a tweet. A person wrote, "I am so looking forward to this one film. It is an exciting collaboration. Shoojit sir, Ab sir."

About Shoojit, his next

Shoojit Sircar is known for films such as Vicky Donor, Piku, Pink October and Madras Cafe. With this film, he will return to the big screen after a hiatus. I Want To Talk is produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works. It was previously scheduled for a November 15 release.

Shoojit's last directorial was the multiple National Award-winning movie Sardar Udham (2021), starring Vicky Kaushal in the title role of the Indian revolutionary. Abhishek will next be seen in films such as Housefull 5 and Be Happy.