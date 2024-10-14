Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan cute candid moment with Aaradhya captured in Anant Ambani's wedding film. Watch

Perfect family moment

Mukesh Ambani's younger son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was a grand affair spanning three months. Now, all the merriment of the three-day pre-wedding bash of the couple held at Jamnagar, Gujarat, has been captured in a documentary. And the wedding film comes with a lot of answers too.

In the teaser of the documentary, Aishwarya and Abhishek, twinning in their beige outfits, are seen sitting on a sofa. They seem to be enjoying a dance performance at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations. Their daughter, Aaradhya, is sitting between them and seems to be very happy to spend quality time with her parents.

The video comes at a time when the buzz around the couple’s separation was gaining momentum.

The documentary is streaming on JioCinema. Anant and Radhika's first pre-wedding function in Jamnagar was divided into 3 days – which included functions like 'An Evening in Everland', a cocktail party, ‘A Walk on the Wildside,’ held at Ambani's animal rescue centre Vantara with ‘jungle fever’ as the theme, ‘Mela Rouge,' a carnival, ‘Shubh Hashtakshar,' and ‘Maha Aarti.’ Another pre-wedding event, an international cruise, was also held a couple of months later.

About the buzz

Rumours about tension between Aishwarya Rai and the Bachchan family started swirling in July during Anant Ambani’s wedding. Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya arrived for the wedding separately from the rest of the Bachchan clan— Amitabh, wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, grandson Agastya and granddaughter Navya.

Later, Aishwarya headed to Paris Fashion Week, where no one from the family joined her except Aaradhya. At IIFA last month, Aaradhya was the only one by her side once again. More fuel was added to the fire when Aishwarya was spotted without her wedding ring. No member of the family responded to the online chatter about their alleged ‘feud’.

However, it seems Aishwarya is making moves to silence the buzz without directly addressing it, from wearing her supposed ring to Paris outing to sending a special wish for her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan on his 82nd birthday.

About the couple

Over the years, Aishwarya and Abhishek have found a huge fan base by doing myriad roles. They have collaborated on several projects as well such as Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Dhoom 2 (2006), Umrao Jaan (2006), Guru (2007), Sarkar Raj (2008), and Raavan (2010).

They got married to each other in 2007 in the presence of their close family members and friends. They share a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born on November 16, 2011.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam. She has not announced her next project yet. Meanwhile, Abhishek will be seen in the web movie, Be Happy.