IIFA 2024: Aishwarya Rai consoles anchor who gets teary-eyed after meeting her: 'It is a dream come true'

Emotional moment

A touching video has surfaced, showcasing Aishwarya comforting a visibly overwhelmed anchor who breaks down in tears upon meeting her. The actor’s empathy shines through as she gives her a warm hug, making it into a heartwarming encounter.

In the video, the anchor breaks down in tears confessing that it was her dream to meet the former beauty queen. “It is a dream come true moment for me,” the anchor said.

The actor seemed to be touched by the confession and is seen consoling her by saying, “Aww, oh my god”. She also gave a warm hug to her, calling her sweet.

Social media users were touched to see the video and took to the comment section to express their views. “That's everyone's reaction after meeting Aishwarya for the first time. She is so humble and warm,” one wrote, with another sharing, “First time I've seen a different avatar of Aishwarya Rai... and I'm loving it."

Aish at IIFA

Aishwarya Rai attended the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) Utsavam 2024 in Abu Dhabi along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. She opted for a black and golden outfit by designer Manish Malhotra.

She won the Best Actress (Tamil) award for Ponniyin Selvan II. The film was nominated in 13 categories at IIFA Utsavam. She also opened up about her association with Mani Ratnam. "I can't even speak about his evolution as a maker because I have always respected him. So from the beginning, I just say I am very grateful that I got to work with him for my first movie. I was so honoured that he asked me to be his Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan," she also said.

About Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan II is the sequel to the 2022 film. Apart from Aishwarya, the film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu. The second installment of the epic drama narrates the story of the Chola Dynasty.

About IIFA 2024

The recent edition of the IIFA took place in the Arab city from September 27 to September 29. The three-day celebration kicked off with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

On the second day, Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar came on stage to entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the IIFA Awards night. Rekha also returned to the IIFA stage after a long time. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vicky also performed at the star-studded gala.