Exclusive: Jayam Ravi responds to rumours of STR getting thrown out of Ponniyin Selvan thanks to him

While actor Jayam Ravi won accolades for his portrayal of Arulmozhi Varman in ace director Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, a rumour also started that he was responsible for actor Silambarasan aka STR's removal from the film. Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2 went on to become blockbusters, earning nearing ₹1000 crore together, proving that South cinema still reigns supreme when it comes to good content. Jayam Ravi responds to rumours that he got Silambarasan replaced in Ponniyin Selvan

But was it true that Jayam Ravi did not want to act with STR and asked director Mani Ratnam to oust him from Ponniyin Selvan (PS)? In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, Jayam Ravi opened up about this issue.

Jayam Ravi responds

“For 21 years, I have had the dream of working with Mani Ratnam sir and when I got the opportunity in Ponniyin Selvan, I felt blessed and was over the moon. Firstly, do you think when I finally got the chance to work with Mani Ratnam sir, I would make any such demands? Secondly, do you think that such a big director will actually listen to me? Simbu (STR’s affectionate name) and I are good friends. We spoke about this issue when this rumour came out and he told me it would have been fun if we actually had worked together on the film. There is no issue between us and I don’t know how this whole rumour started,” Jayam Ravi clarified.

Simbu's speech at audio launch

Simbu and Jayam Ravi have been friends for many years and meet socially whenever they can. In fact, for Ponniyin Selvan 2, Simbu launched the trailer on social media and attended the PS 2 audio launch as well. Simbu’s speech at the audio launch went viral on social media too. He took a trip down memory lane and shared some funny stories as well.