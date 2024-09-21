Jayam Ravi lashes out at affair rumours with singer Kenishaa: ‘Don’t drag anyone into my personal matter'

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi announced on his social media that he and his wife, Aarti Ravi, are divorcing after 15 years of marriage. Since then, there were reports which suggested that he was having an affair with singer Kenishaa Francis. Addressing these rumours, the actor spoke to the media and said there is no truth in them. As per a report in India Today, he also requested not to bring in Kenishaa's name in his personal matter. (Also read: Aarti Ravi says Jayam Ravi ‘blindsided’ her with separation announcement: ‘I cannot stand by this’) Jayam Ravi is addressing speculations about his personal life.

What Jayam Ravi said

Speaking to the media, Jayam Ravi said: "I would like to say one thing. Live and let live. Don't drag anyone's name into this personal matter. People are saying random things. Don’t indulge in such acts. Let your personal life be kept as personal life. Kenishaa is a person who sang in 600 stage shows. She came up in life with her hard work. She is a healer who saved many lives. She is a licenced psychologist. Please don’t involve her in this."

More details

Two days after actor Jayam Ravi announced his impending divorce, his wife Aarti Ravi released a statement claiming that she was blindsided by his statement. “I am deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 18 years of shared history, I believe that such a significant matter should be handled with grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves,” read the statement.

In June this year, a few days after their 15th wedding anniversary on June 4, Aarti deleted all her photos with Ravi on her Instagram account.

Ravi was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II, Iraivan and Siren. He will soon star in Brother and Kadhalika Neramillai.