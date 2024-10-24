The real reason behind Abhishek Bachchan's no-show at Aishwarya Rai's cousin's birthday bash

Setting the record straight

With the buzz growing, a source close to Abhishek has clarified that the actor had to go to Bhopal to see his ‘nani’ Indira Bhaduri. As per the insider, Abhishek is in Bhopal to take care of Indira, who has been dealing with a health issue.

“The Bachchan family has always emphasised the value of supporting one another, and it was expected for Abhishek to prioritise spending time and taking care of his grandmother,” added the source.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Bachchan family dismissed reports that Jaya Bachchan’s mother had died at the age of 94. A note from Bachchan's family shared that she is “alive and well”.

“At this time, Jaya Bachchan and her family have not experienced any loss. We kindly request fans to remain supportive and to seek reliable updates, avoiding engagement with misleading or unverified information,” read the note.

The pic in question

On Tuesday, a Reddit user shared a picture on the social media platform with the caption: “Aishwarya and Aaradhya today celebrating her cousin’s birthday”.

In the photograph, the entire family can be seen dressed casually with the birthday girl standing in the centre with cakes and flowers in front of her. Aishwarya’s mother stood between the birthday girl and another lady, seemingly her sister as many fans noticed the resemblance between the three. Aaradhya was seen holding the hand of another family member, while her mother held her other hand, all smiling for the camera.

About the separation buzz

The buzz around trouble between Aishwarya and the Bachchan family started in July 2024 during Anant Ambani’s wedding. It began when Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya arrived separately for the wedding. The rest of the Bachchan clan - Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter Shweta, grandson Agastya Nanda, and granddaughter Navya Naveli made an appearance together. They are yet to make a statement on the buzz.

They got married to each other in 2007 in the presence of their close family members and friends. They share a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born on November 16, 2011.