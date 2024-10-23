Menu Explore
Jaya Bachchan’s mother is not dead. She is alive and well, clarifies Bachchan family

BySugandha Rawal
Oct 23, 2024 06:11 PM IST

Earlier in the day, several reports stated that Jaya Bachchan’s mother Indira Bhaduri. They also claimed that she was in Bhopal when she took her last breath.

There have been reports that Jaya Bachchan’s mother Indira Bhaduri has died in Bhopal. However, sources close to the Bachchan family have squashed the rumours, saying that her mother is alive and well. Also read: Jaya Bachchan says she was happier being a mother and wife than being an actor after marriage: 'It was not a sacrifice'

Jaya Bachchan’s mother Indira Bhaduri is in Bhopal.
Jaya Bachchan’s mother Indira Bhaduri is in Bhopal.

Fake news

An official note from Abhishek Bachchan's team has clarified that Indira Bhaduri is fine.

“Recently, several media reports have claimed that Jaya Bachchan’s mother, Indira Bhaduri, has passed away, stating that her son Abhishek Bachchan rushed to Bhopal in response to this tragic news. However, these reports have been confirmed as false,” read the note from Bachchan's family, adding that she is “alive and well”.

The insider added, “At this time, Jaya Bachchan and her family have not experienced any loss. We kindly request fans to remain supportive and to seek reliable updates, avoiding engagement with misleading or unverified information”.

The source stated that such fake reports add to the toll on families. “They should not have to contend with the added burden of false reports. We urge everyone to respect the privacy of the Bachchan family at this time and to seek information from reliable sources for future updates,” shared the source.

What the reports claimed

Earlier in the day, several reports stated that Jaya Bachchan’s mother had died at the age of 94. It also claimed that she was in Bhopal when she took her last breath, adding that she had been unwell for quite some time and was under medical supervision.

“Indira’s health deteriorated last night, and Abhishek Bachchan was rushed to the hospital in Bhopal. Jaya has also reached Bhopal. On the other hand, the other family members including Amitabh Bachchan, will reach the hospital soon,” added the report.

