Jaya Bachchan’s mother is not dead. She is alive and well, clarifies Bachchan family

Fake news

An official note from Abhishek Bachchan's team has clarified that Indira Bhaduri is fine.

“Recently, several media reports have claimed that Jaya Bachchan’s mother, Indira Bhaduri, has passed away, stating that her son Abhishek Bachchan rushed to Bhopal in response to this tragic news. However, these reports have been confirmed as false,” read the note from Bachchan's family, adding that she is “alive and well”.

The insider added, “At this time, Jaya Bachchan and her family have not experienced any loss. We kindly request fans to remain supportive and to seek reliable updates, avoiding engagement with misleading or unverified information”.

The source stated that such fake reports add to the toll on families. “They should not have to contend with the added burden of false reports. We urge everyone to respect the privacy of the Bachchan family at this time and to seek information from reliable sources for future updates,” shared the source.

What the reports claimed

Earlier in the day, several reports stated that Jaya Bachchan’s mother had died at the age of 94. It also claimed that she was in Bhopal when she took her last breath, adding that she had been unwell for quite some time and was under medical supervision.

“Indira’s health deteriorated last night, and Abhishek Bachchan was rushed to the hospital in Bhopal. Jaya has also reached Bhopal. On the other hand, the other family members including Amitabh Bachchan, will reach the hospital soon,” added the report.