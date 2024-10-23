Aishwarya Rai attends cousin's birthday bash with Aaradhya amid divorce rumours; Abhishek Bachchan gives it a miss

Aishwarya Rai is often seen hanging out with her daughter Aaradhya these days. Despite the prolonged speculations about her divorce from Abhishek Bachchan, the couple has chosen to stay silent. Aishwarya was recently seen attending her cousin Sagar Shetty's birthday party and their family photo has surfaced on the internet, leading to diverse reactions on Reddit. While a section of Redditors praised Aishwarya and Aaradhya's simplicity, others spoke about normalising failed marriages. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai consoles anchor who gets teary-eyed after meeting her at IIFA: 'It is a dream come true') Aishwarya Rai recently attended her cousin's birthday party with Aaradhya Bachchan.

Fans praise Aishwarya's simplicity at cousin's birthday

While Abhishek was missing from Aishwarya's family picture, she received many opinions from Redditors. A fan commented, “Love how everyone is dressed so humbly, nothing too flashy or over the top. Cute picture.” Another fan wrote, “Everyone looks very real, normal and down to earth. Nothing flashy, over the top or fake.”

A Redditor also pointed out, “Seriously we need to normalise failed marriages and divorces... People grow apart without anyone being at fault.. It's okay to coparent happily rather than being miserable just to keep appearances.. Ok a separate note its such a wholesome and homely picture.” However, another user countered and wrote, “I agree with you but I feel like this is on the Bachchans and not the fans/public. They need to normalise failed marriages and release a public statement. Otherwise the speculation and commentary will follow. It's a problem, not us problem. Exhibit A - Shweta and Nikhils marriage.”

A Redditor also commented, “I think not officially announcing it is making it a bigger mess. If they announce it the gossip will die down. The speculation right now is what is making more news.” A fan defending Aishwarya wrote, “And people say Aish doesn't have good relations with anyone. Just because she's private person people tag her as unfriendly what do they even know about her personal life.”

About the separation chatter

Rumours about tension between Aishwarya and the Bachchan family started swirling in July 2024 during Anant Ambani’s wedding. Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya arrived separately for the wedding, unlike the rest of the Bachchan clan - Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter Shweta, grandson Agastya Nanda, and granddaughter Navya Naveli.

Abhishek recently shared the announcement video of his upcoming film I Want to Talk. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and scheduled to release on November 22.