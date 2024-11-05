I Want To Talk trailer: Abhishek Bachchan's Arjun faces extraordinary health challenges, battles complex emotions

The trailer of the much-anticipated film, I Want to Talk, was unveiled by the film's team on Tuesday. Taking to its YouTube channel, Rising Sun Films posted the nearly two-minute-thirty-second trailer. Directed by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, it is set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of drama and dark humour. (Also Read | I Want To Talk: Abhishek Bachchan has a pot belly in jaw-dropping first look, fans call him 'real actor without filter') I Want To Talk trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Ahilya Bamroo and Johnny Lever star in this emotional film.

I Want To Talk trailer

The trailer begins with Arjun, played by Abhishek Bachchan, sitting on a couch with a cervical collar as his daughter, played by Ahilya Bamroo, helps him to speak as he recovers. Though he tries to utter words at first, he gives up soon. The trailer next shows Arjun talking about purpose and meaning of every story.

Arjun and his daughter stay abroad while he undergoes treatment. He frequents the hospital, therapy sessions, and even the doctor's home. The trailer shows his complex relationship with his daughter from childhood. In the film, Abhishek's character undergoes surgery for his throat. The video ends with a woman's voice saying, "When you get your life back, what will you do, Arjun?"

The film shows Abhishek in a new avatar, marking a significant departure from his earlier roles. He plays a man at the crossroads of life, navigating complex relationships and grappling with his own inner turmoil.

More about I Want to Talk

I Want to Talk delves into the complexities of modern-day relationships, struggles, and the human condition. The film touches on sensitive themes, using unconventional narrative styles to highlight both the absurdities and the emotional weight of life's everyday challenges. The film also features Pearle Maaney, Johnny Lever, Jayant Kripalani, and Kristin Goddard.

The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on November 22. I Want To Talk has been produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under Rising Sun Films and Kino Works. The film's screenplay has been penned by Ritesh Shah.