SS Rajamouli confirms RRR 2, says his father V Vijayendra Prasad is working on the story

SS Rajamouli has confirmed RRR 2 is in development and said that he is working with his father V Vijayendra Prasad on the story. RRR recently released in Japan and has gone on to become third highest grossing Indian film in the country. RRR marked the return of SS Rajamouli as a director after the success of Baahubali films.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The film collected over ₹1,100 crore worldwide.

According to an India Today report, SS Rajamouli recently said at an event in Chicago, “My father is story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he's working on the story.”

RRR may have lost out to Chhello Show as India's official entry for Oscars 2023 but the team has submitted the film to the Academy for consideration in all categories including-- Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) and more.

A note read on the official Instagram page of RRR, "#RRRForOscars. We are honoured that RRR's overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box office and uniting film buffs worldwide by transcending linguistic & cultural barriers. We're grateful to each & everyone who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in the general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here's to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide,"

RRR is also among 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films which will be screened during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The festival is scheduled to take place from November 20 to November 28, 2022, in Goa.

