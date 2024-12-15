Menu Explore
SS Rajamouli proves he's got the moves as he puts heroes to shame in unseen dance video with wife Rama. Watch

BySugandha Rawal
Dec 15, 2024 01:47 PM IST

In the video, which was shot last month but shared online this week, SS Rajamouli enthusiastically matches dance steps with his wife, Rama.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has showcased his hidden talent as a dancer. A recent video of his dance performance at his nephew Sri Simha's pre-wedding celebration has taken social media by storm. In the clip, Rajamouli can be seen dancing with infectious enthusiasm alongside his wife, Rama Rajamouli, on stage. Also read: SS Rajamouli credits Suriya's Ghajini for inspiring him to go pan-India with Baahubali: ‘I regret not working with him’

The clip is believed to be from his nephew Sri Simha's pre-wedding.
The clip is believed to be from his nephew Sri Simha's pre-wedding.

SS Rajamouli shakes a leg

The video emerged on social media just this week. In it, SS Rajamouli shows off his dance moves with the crowd cheering for him. He also matches footsteps with his wife with equal enthusiasm.

The couple grooved to Ravi Teja and Asin's hit track Lunchkostava from the film Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammai. The clip is believed to be from his nephew Sri Simha's pre-wedding.

With the video emerging online, social media users were in awe to see a different side of the director, known for his calm and composed demeanour.

“The best director in the Indian film industry for sure,” wrote one user, with another mentioning, “SS Rajamouli dance rock and Mahesh Babu shock."

One user wrote, “He is the G.O.A.T. He is very loyal to his wife and extremely focused on his craft." Another wrote, “Man’s got some moves, man. If you know their backstory, this is even cuter and more wholesome."

This is not the first time a dance video of SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama has emerged on social media. Some time back, a clip of the couple dancing to Andamaina Premarani from Shankar’s film Premikudu had surfaced on social media and won over his fans.

About SS Rajamouli

Director SS Rajamouli gained fame nationwide for pioneering the ‘pan-India phenomenon’ with his magnum opus Baahubali, following it up with RRR. The second Baahubali film and RRR both earned over 1000 crore worldwide.

RRR also wowed audiences in the West when it was released on Netflix. The film later created history at the Academy Awards after the film's song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Naatu Naatu also won the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Award in the Best Original Song category.

