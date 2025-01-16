Priyanka Chopra expresses sorrow over devastation caused by LA wildfires: ‘My heart is heavy’

The Los Angeles wildfires have caused immense destruction, forcing people to evacuate and leaving many homeless. Priyanka Chopra, who has a house in the city, has expressed her heartbreak over the devastation, taking to social media to share her sorrow and solidarity with those affected. Priyanka Chopra expresses sorrow over destruction caused by LA wildfires.

Priyanka Chopra expresses grief for people affected by LA wildfires

On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared several pictures of what Los Angeles looked like before and after the wildfires and penned a heartbreaking note. She wrote, "I (heart emoji) you LA. My heart is so heavy. While I’m deeply grateful for my family’s safety, so many of our friends, colleagues, and fellow Angelenos have lost so much. These fires have displaced countless families and devastated entire communities, leaving an overwhelming need for rebuilding and support.”

The wildfires have wreaked havoc across vast areas, claiming lives of as many as 25 people. Priyanka highlighted the efforts of firefighters, first responders, and volunteers working tirelessly to combat the fires and provide relief. Calling them "true heroes," she praised their bravery and commitment during these trying times.

Priyanka Chopra urges fans to contribute to relief efforts

In addition to expressing her grief, Priyanka urged her followers to contribute to relief efforts. She shared resources and organizations working on the ground to support those affected, including the California Fire Foundation (@cafirefound), Baby2Baby (@baby2baby), and the American Red Cross (@americanredcross).

She wrote, “Over the past week, I’ve come across countless GoFundMe pages and organizations working tirelessly to provide relief. If you’re able, please consider donating to those who have lost everything or supporting organizations... Every contribution, no matter the size, truly helps.”

Los Angeles wildfire has consumed more than 4000 structures, and forced more than 130,000 people to flee their homes. Many Hollywood A-listers like Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Billy Crystal, James Wood and Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag among others lost their homes to wildfires. Stars like Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks and Adam Sandler were forced to evacuate their houses.