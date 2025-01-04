Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Malti Marie's leisurely New Year's staycation had bonfire, Jacuzzi, and Moana re-run
Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from her New Year's staycation with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie from a luxurious beachside property.
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie spent some quality family time while bringing in the new year. They enjoyed a leisurely staycation at a beachside property, if their latest pictures are anything to go by. (Also Read: Will Priyanka Chopra return to Indian films after 8 years with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's next? Here's what we know)
Priyanka shares pictures
Priyanka took to her Instagram handle on Saturday morning and shared pictures and videos from their New Year's getaway. Priyanka wore a striped orange swimsuit as she posed on the edge of the beachside balcony. She sported an orange bikini and hat while posing with Nick at the beach. While he wore a black t-shirt and matching shorts, Malti can be spotted playing in the background. Priyanka also shared stills of sea shells, one of her jet-skiing, and ‘2025’ drawn out in the sand.
Priyanka also shared pictures from inside the villa. There's one in which she's laughing out loud, with her feet resting in Nick's lap, one in which Malti is sitting in her lap, and one where she's enjoying a swim in the Jacuzzi. Priyanka also shared solo pictures of Malti from the villa – inside the Jacuzzi, admiring the bonfire, and watching a re-run of Disney's hit adventure animated film Mulan. Priyanka, Nick, and Malti recently enjoyed a show of Mulan 2 organised by Disney.
Priyanka wrote in the caption, “Abundance. That is my goal for 2025. In joy ,in happiness and in peace. May we all find abundance this new year. So grateful for my family. Happy 2025.”
Priyanka, Nick on the work front
Priyanka has already shot for three upcoming international projects. The first one is Ilya Naishuller's action comedy Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena. The second one is Frank E Flowers' action film The Bluff, also starring Karl Urban, and produced by Russo Brothers' AGBO. The third project is also backed by AGBO – season 2 of her 2023 spy drama Citadel, also starring Richard Madden, which will stream on Prime Video. She's also rumoured to make a comeback to Indian films with SS Rajamouli's next, co-starring Mahesh Babu.
Meanwhile, Nick will next star in Power Ballad.
