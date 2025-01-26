SS Rajamouli writes ‘7 Padma Awards for Telugu people this time’ in new post, internet says ‘sab Indian hain'

SS Rajamouli shares post on Padma Awardees

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Rajamouli wrote, "7 Padma Awards for Telugu people this time… (clapping hands emojis). Heartiest congratulations to Nandamuri Balakrishna garu on being honoured with the Padma Bhushan! Your journey in Indian cinema is truly commendable…"

He added, "Also, congratulations to all the other distinguished Telugu & other Indian padma awardees…" In another tweet, he congratulated filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. "A well deserved recognition… Heartiest congratulations to @ShekharKapur sir on being awarded the Padma Bhushan. Your incredible contributions to Indian cinema have left a remarkable mark and your work continues to inspire generations," he said.

In another tweet, he congratulated actor Ajith. He wrote, “Ajith sir, congratulations on being conferred with the Padma Bhushan! The impact you’ve made both on and off the screen is truly inspiring…”

Internet isn't impressed with Rajamouli's post

Reacting to the post, a person said, "Kya Telugu and Indian laga rakhe ho. Saab Indian toh hai (What are you talking about Telugu and Indian? All of them are Indians)." A tweet read, "North-South is not a political debate but it's an ideology which fewer like you follow." "With all due respect, how does that matter? Deserving people getting awarded isn’t enough? Now we have to regionally segregate this too!" asked an X user.

Who all will be honoured with Padma awards

Late musicians Sharda Sinha and Pankaj Udhas were among 139 recipients of the coveted Padma Awards. Anant Nag and Bharatnatyam dancer-actor Shobana have also been honoured with Padma Bhushan. Barry John, Arijit Singh, Ashok Saraf, Ricky Kej and Jaspinder Narula are among the names to be selected for Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award.

The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. 23 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous awardees.