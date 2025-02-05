Priyanka Chopra stuns in elegant orange kurta set for brother’s wedding festivities. Loved her look? It costs ₹18K
Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai for her brother’s wedding and, as always, she’s slaying in style. Her recent look in coral kurta set is pure ethnic fashion goals.
Priyanka's kurta set is a stunning coral hue, crafted from luxurious Viscose Silk fabric. The ensemble features a V-neckline kurta with a loose, relaxed fit, full sleeves, and an uneven hemline for a modern touch. The intricate golden sequin floral hand embroidery adds a glamorous flair, elevating the entire look. She completed the outfit with matching pants, creating a perfect balance of elegance and style.
What is the price of her outfit
If you're swooning over Priyanka's outfit and want to add it to your wardrobe, we've got you covered. Her stunning kurta set is from the shelves of the brand One Not Two and comes with a price tag of ₹17,960.
Priyanka accessorised her look with white-rimmed oval sunglasses, a chic Louis Vuitton beige handbag, statement earrings, and a pair of white flats. Her makeup was fresh and glowing, featuring mascara-coated lashes, a dewy base, blushed cheeks, and a soft maroon lip. To complete the look, her luscious blow-dried hair was styled in a middle part, adding the perfect finishing touch to her glam ethnic look.
On the work front
On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up filming for Citadel Season Two. She has two exciting projects, The Bluff and Heads of State, coming up next. Currently, she is focused on her upcoming film SSMB29, where she'll be starring alongside Mahesh Babu, directed by SS Rajamouli.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.