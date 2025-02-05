Priyanka Chopra stuns in elegant orange kurta set for brother’s wedding festivities. Loved her look? It costs ₹ 18K

Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai for her brother’s wedding and, as always, she’s slaying in style. Her recent look in coral kurta set is pure ethnic fashion goals.

Priyanka's kurta set is a stunning coral hue, crafted from luxurious Viscose Silk fabric. The ensemble features a V-neckline kurta with a loose, relaxed fit, full sleeves, and an uneven hemline for a modern touch. The intricate golden sequin floral hand embroidery adds a glamorous flair, elevating the entire look. She completed the outfit with matching pants, creating a perfect balance of elegance and style.

What is the price of her outfit

If you're swooning over Priyanka's outfit and want to add it to your wardrobe, we've got you covered. Her stunning kurta set is from the shelves of the brand One Not Two and comes with a price tag of ₹17,960.