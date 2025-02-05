Menu Explore
Wednesday, Feb 05, 2025
New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra stuns in elegant orange kurta set for brother’s wedding festivities. Loved her look? It costs 18K

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Feb 05, 2025 08:20 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai for her brother’s wedding and, as always, she’s slaying in style. Her recent look in coral kurta set is pure ethnic fashion goals.

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya. The 42-year-old actor recently made a striking appearance in a stunning ethnic outfit while attending one of the pre-wedding festivities with her family.

Priyanka Chopra turns heads in chic ethnic look while celebrating brother's wedding festivities. (Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra turns heads in chic ethnic look while celebrating brother's wedding festivities. (Instagram)

Known for her stunning fashion sense, Priyanka never fails to make a statement, and this look is no exception. Dressed in a gorgeous orange suit, she served major ethnic fashion inspiration. Let's break down her look and take some style cues from the diva. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra makes simple white co-ord set look super chic in latest airport look; fashionistas, take notes )

Decoding Priyanka Chopra's stunning ethnic look

Priyanka's kurta set is a stunning coral hue, crafted from luxurious Viscose Silk fabric. The ensemble features a V-neckline kurta with a loose, relaxed fit, full sleeves, and an uneven hemline for a modern touch. The intricate golden sequin floral hand embroidery adds a glamorous flair, elevating the entire look. She completed the outfit with matching pants, creating a perfect balance of elegance and style.

What is the price of her outfit

If you're swooning over Priyanka's outfit and want to add it to your wardrobe, we've got you covered. Her stunning kurta set is from the shelves of the brand One Not Two and comes with a price tag of 17,960.

Priyanka accessorised her look with white-rimmed oval sunglasses, a chic Louis Vuitton beige handbag, statement earrings, and a pair of white flats. Her makeup was fresh and glowing, featuring mascara-coated lashes, a dewy base, blushed cheeks, and a soft maroon lip. To complete the look, her luscious blow-dried hair was styled in a middle part, adding the perfect finishing touch to her glam ethnic look.

On the work front

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up filming for Citadel Season Two. She has two exciting projects, The Bluff and Heads of State, coming up next. Currently, she is focused on her upcoming film SSMB29, where she'll be starring alongside Mahesh Babu, directed by SS Rajamouli.

