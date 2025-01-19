Menu Explore
Nysa Devgan stuns in same pink sharara set previously worn by Sara Tendulkar. This Gen Z-approved ethnic outfit costs...

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Jan 19, 2025 01:48 PM IST

Nysa Devgan dazzled in a stunning blush pink sharara set at a friend's wedding. It was previously worn by Sara Tendulkar. Find what it costs.

Nysa Devgn is one of the most stylish star kids in Bollywood. Every time the paparazzi spot her, her fashion game is always on point. Recently, she attended a friend's wedding, donning a stunning ethnic look in a sharara set, resembling a mini Kajol. Her look instantly caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts, who were quick to point out that the outfit had previously been worn by Sara Tendulkar. Let's break down Nysa's look and see how much this glam Gen Z-approved sharara set costs. (Also read: Nysa Devgan turns heads in red Arpita Mehta saree worth 1.65 lakh, fans say ‘perfect mix of Kajol and Ajay Devgan’ )

Nysa Devgan turns Heads in elegant sharara set at friend's wedding.(Instagram)
Nysa Devgan turns Heads in elegant sharara set at friend's wedding.(Instagram)

Decoding Nysa Devgan's stunning ethnic look

Nysa's stunning sharara set is crafted in a soothing blush pink hue from luxurious tussar fabric. The outfit features a scoop neckline, a sleeveless design, and a chic backless style with tie-up detailing, complemented by a fitted bodice. Intricate golden embroidery and mirror work throughout the ensemble add a dazzling oomph factor. She styled it with matching sharara pants and an elegant organza dupatta, creating a glam ethnic look.

How much does her sharara set cost?

If you loved Nysa's ethnic look and are tempted to add it to your wardrobe, we've got all the details for you. Her gorgeous kurta set is from the brand Gopi Vaid and comes with a price tag of 52,500.

Nysa accessorised her ensemble with silver statement jhumka earrings, a sleek bracelet adorning her wrist, and a pair of high heels. Her dewy makeup look features blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, shimmer eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, nude lips, and long, open, and luscious tresses.

About Nysa Devgan

Nysa Devgan, born in 2003, is the only daughter of Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The couple also has a son, Yug Devgan, born in 2010, who is currently attending school. After completing her schooling at Singapore's Glion Institute of Higher Education, Nysa is now pursuing higher studies in Switzerland.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Sunday, January 19, 2025
