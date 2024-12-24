Menu Explore
Priyanka Chopra spotted Christmas shopping with Nick Jonas in LA wearing luxe cashmere outfit. Guess how much it costs!

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Dec 24, 2024 09:14 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra was spotted Christmas shopping with Nick Jonas in LA, sporting a chic cashmere outfit. Want to know how much her look costs? Read on!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently enjoyed some last-minute holiday shopping in Los Angeles with their daughter, Malti Marie. The couple was spotted checking out stores and Priyanka turned heads with her chic winter ensemble. The 42-year-old actress looked absolutely stylish in a cashmere outfit, proving that winter fashion can be both cozy and fashionable. Let's break down her look and take some fashion inspiration for the season. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s sun-kissed look in stylish top-jeans combo proves burgundy is the go-to colour this winter. See pics )

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed holiday shopping in Los Angeles in chic cashmere outfits.(Instagram/@jerryxmimi)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed holiday shopping in Los Angeles in chic cashmere outfits.(Instagram/@jerryxmimi)

Decoding Priyanka Chopra's chic cashmere look

Priyanka's outfit showcases a coordinated look in a calming nougat shade, featuring a knitted cardigan made from super-soft brushed cashmere with a smooth, airy finish. Designed for a relaxed fit, the cardigan falls loosely on the body and is detailed with a V-shaped neckline, dropped shoulders, ribbed trims, and front buttons.

Priyanka left it open over a simple white tank top for a laid-back look. She paired the cardigan with a matching skirt that boasts a subtle A-line silhouette, complete with a ribbed elasticated waistband and wide ribbed hem.

What is the price of her look?

If you loved Priyanka's look and want to incorporate it into your wardrobe, we've got all the details for you. Her entire outfit is from the brand Almada Label. The cardigan is priced at €620 (approximately 54,000), while the skirt costs €540 (around 47,000), making the total cost of her outfit €1,160 (roughly 1,01,000).

She accessorised her look with cat-eye brown-rimmed black sunglasses, dainty silver earrings, white sneakers, and a large Prada bag. With blushed cheeks, berry lips, and her luscious tresses left loose in messy waves, she perfectly completed her chic ensemble.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas looked dapper in a grey cashmere loose-fit sweater paired with black straight-fit pants. Styled with a black cap and white sneakers, he looked effortlessly stylish.

