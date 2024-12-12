Your go-to guide for winter fashion: From layering to accessorising, here's how to stay stylish and warm

When deeper and moody shades are on the cards, get ready to welcome winter. The crisp chill in the air invites you to revamp your wardrobe with cosy and dark colours to allure the season. Winter fashion is more than keeping warm; it is about bundling up and layering while looking stylish. Additionally, it calls for thoughtfully accessorising and finding the perfect balance between comfort and sophistication. Here's the ultimate guide to slaying winter fashion with style and comfort.(Instagram)

Neeraj Singh Jain, Design Director, Fashinza, shared with HT Lifestyle the ultimate guide to owning winter fashion like a pro. Get ready to take notes! (Also read: Master the art of layering: 5 expert-approved tips and tricks to amp up your winter fashion game )

1. Layering: The unique winter style

Layering is an essential winter staple to keep you warm. To not go out of style, begin with a base layer that’s thin, breathable, and insulating, like thermal tops, turtlenecks, or lightweight knits in neutral tones. The second layer should provide warmth and texture such as a chunky sweater, cardigan, or fleece-lined hoodie. Lastly, opt for an oversized fit like a coat/jacket/puffer for a contemporary style and experiment with modern patterns.

2. Get distinguished with fabrics

Winter calls for warm fabrics that do not compromise on style. For instance, wool, cashmere, and fleece are timeless choices for insulation. On the other hand, for a luxurious touch, incorporate velvet or faux fur into your wardrobe, like a scarf, a hat, or a statement coat. For sustainability enthusiasts, explore progressive brands that have started offering eco-friendly alternatives to traditional winter staples.

3. Embrace seasonal and deep colours

Winter fashion doesn’t have to be all greys/blacks or natural tones. Brands have started prioritising shades or jewelled tones like emerald green, red, burgundy and blue to offer a vibrant contrast to the muted winter outlook. If you prefer neutrals, experiment with earthy tones like camel, beige, chocolate or charcoal. Additionally, you can make your outfit interesting with prints such as leopard, reptile prints, or even subtle florals for a touch of whimsy. Mixing and matching patterns can elevate your fashion game.

4. Accessorise thoughtfully

Traditionally, accessories were overshadowed by the bulk of winter outfits. However, accessories can actually add style while serving a practical purpose. For instance, knitted scarves or cashmere wraps not only keep you warm but also act as statement pieces. Try experimenting with layering your scarf over or under your coat for different effects.

Hats are considered cool accessories for winter; beanies for casual looks or fedoras and berets for chic vibes and definitely look super stylish. Don’t forget gloves—leather gloves with touchscreen compatibility can be a go-to for your winter outing. Layer on some jewellery like gold hoops, bracelets, or layered necklaces to make the overall look classy.

5. Comfortable, warm and stylish footwear

Winter footwear is about striking the perfect balance between form and function. Agree or not, we all wait for winter to take out those ankle boots, knee-high boots, or combat boots. These are versatile staples that can be paired with everything from jeans to dresses.

If snow and ice are part of your winter vacation, opt for insulated boots with sturdy soles for grip. Always look for waterproof materials to ensure your feet stay dry and safe from fogging. Moreover, faux fur or shearling linings can add a touch of cosiness to your overall look. When it comes to the colour, it is wisely advisable to stick to black, brown or tan for versatility.