Priyanka Chopra proves she will always be ‘hot’ in stunning mini skirt look. Can you guess how much it costs?

Priyanka Chopra had a fabulous weekend, and her latest pictures are proof of it! The 42-year-old actor spent quality time with her friends and recently shared the snaps on social media. Priyanka rocked a stylish mini skirt, effortlessly proving that when it comes to slaying fashion goals, her name is remains on the top. With winter settling in, her chic layered look is the perfect inspiration for pulling off mini skirts in chilly weather. Scroll down to take notes from Priyanka's style playbook. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra weird beauty secret: Using haemorrhoid cream under eyes! ) Priyanka Chopra's luxe crochet outfit serves winter fashion gaols. (Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra rocks crochet mini skirt look

On Sunday night, Priyanka treated her fans to a delightful surprise by sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, captioned, "Great night with great people." In the post, she's seen enjoying a gala evening with her friends, exuding glamour in a stunning look that's guaranteed to chase your Monday blues away. Let's take a closer look at her pictures.

Priyanka's outfit is a lesson in winter chic. She donned a cream ensemble featuring a lace crochet tank top with intricate floral detailing paired with a matching mini skirt. To beat the chill, she layered it with a cosy, furry coat. If you're wondering about the cost of her fabulous outfit, here are the details: her ensemble is from the luxury brand Magda Butrym.

What is the price of her outfit?

The lace crochet tank top is priced at ₹99,600, while the mini skirt costs ₹1,10,900, bringing the total cost of her look to a whopping ₹2,10,500.

Assisted by celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, Priyanka accessorised her look with a Roma small top handle bag in Ivory and a pair of brown Suede knee-length boots. Her makeup features nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter and a shade of bright red lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in the side partition, she perfectly rounded off her look.

How fans reacted

Her post quickly went viral on social media, racking up tons of likes and comments from fans. One user wrote, ‘You are dressed to kill,’ while another commented, ‘Hot!!’ A fan cheekily added, ‘Mother is mothering,’ while many others flooded the comments with fire and heart emojis.